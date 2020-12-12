Naomi Osaka's Emmett Till Face Mask Is Sparking Backlash
US Open champ Naomi Osaka recently sparked comments by appearing on the cover of Vogue. She discussed becoming more outspoken about racism, and she also wore a face mask bearing Emmett Till's name, a 14-year-old African-American who was murdered on Aug. 28, 1955. Her mask was the creation of designer Virgil Abloh, the CEO of Off-White. Abloh previously sparked criticism for comments concerning nationwide protests and looting, and the trend continued after Twitter users learned about the Till mask.
When photos surfaced of the mask, many Twitter users responded with criticism. Some accused Abloh of profiting from tragedy, while others said he was just creating even more issues. Many mentioned the mask design while also making comments about Abloh "bragging" about his $50 donation to the Black Lives Matter movement. However, there were a few people that came to the designer's defense. They said that he had only created the masks for Osaka and that he actually wasn't selling anything.
I can't see her face so it's not Naomi to me, I don't wanna believe it😭— Keion (@Keionisbored) December 12, 2020
It'll be exclusively worn by super rich white folks at some stupid gala and be really proud of themselves.
And when some fashion reporter asks them about it on the red carpet they'd say "it's designed by a black man" in that absolute Karen voice like they effing cured racism.— Goofrider 🏳️🌈 (@goofrider) December 12, 2020
Virgil is living proof the race war is a distraction from the real battle which is the class war.— Double O Damoon (@damonfromchi) December 12, 2020
That’s not even the main problem here though, he’s going to be profiting off of a black child’s brutal murder. Disgusting— 6pf lonnie ☭ (@TYLONLAND78) December 12, 2020
AND he didn't learn anything from when he got dragged this summer for donating $50 to a bail fund & posting it to ig like he did something??— Moon Power Maroon (@TeaxSkin) December 12, 2020
I went to his site just to see if they were for sale I don’t see it online . I kinda think this was just for a photo shoot , but if he does sell this shit he’s really weird because what do you gain from making a “designer” mask with a dead black boys name on it if you not gon-— Cy'erra (@SeaAirRahh) December 12, 2020
This is what happens when you put capitalism, performative activism and money over the integrity and liberation of your own people. pic.twitter.com/MUjtjcm6Jp— myles (@waterboi_23) December 12, 2020
This is Money, MS this is the exact street where the gas station is at where he supposedly whistled at a white woman.. It’s a ghost town in Money it’s not far from my home in Indianola. He should come to Mississippi get EDUCATED FIRST and Feel it spiritually and then make art.👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/SPyOfTXkbd— Jülien 🏴 𒅌 (@julientheartist) December 12, 2020
This man never stops omg pic.twitter.com/eoZGPtFlJR— The most opinionated locked (@MelissaWoods270) December 12, 2020
virgil....you got some explaining to do pic.twitter.com/nLgSfkeCtm— dominic . ✪ (@dominicmyless) December 12, 2020
The weakest mf link... where are the profits for this “design” going??? This the same man that donated 50$ to blm pic.twitter.com/aEWhlyO2XO— xyz (@rxn_xyz) December 12, 2020
That’s why he limited comments on his ig post lol he knew folks would be wildin’— Ray 😷 (@ray_885) December 12, 2020
this is what happens when you lack real creativity and you start doing shit you think will please the masses but you just end up looking dumb af.— Amb. (@ajscribes) December 12, 2020
Naomi Osaka just does anything Nike tells them to do. The hell is wrong with her. 🤦🏽♂️— Salah 🥷🏽 (@mynameissalah) December 12, 2020