Naomi Osaka's Emmett Till Face Mask Is Sparking Backlash

US Open champ Naomi Osaka recently sparked comments by appearing on the cover of Vogue. She discussed becoming more outspoken about racism, and she also wore a face mask bearing Emmett Till's name, a 14-year-old African-American who was murdered on Aug. 28, 1955. Her mask was the creation of designer Virgil Abloh, the CEO of Off-White. Abloh previously sparked criticism for comments concerning nationwide protests and looting, and the trend continued after Twitter users learned about the Till mask.

When photos surfaced of the mask, many Twitter users responded with criticism. Some accused Abloh of profiting from tragedy, while others said he was just creating even more issues. Many mentioned the mask design while also making comments about Abloh "bragging" about his $50 donation to the Black Lives Matter movement. However, there were a few people that came to the designer's defense. They said that he had only created the masks for Osaka and that he actually wasn't selling anything.