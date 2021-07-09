Netflix Releases Trailer for Naomi Osaka Documentary

✖

A documentary on Naomi Osaka is coming very soon. This week, Netflix released the trailer for three-part series called Naomi Osaka, and it will take a look at her career after winning the US Open in 2018. The trailer comes as she wrote an essay for TIME Magazine explaining why she withdrew from the French Open.

"This intimate three-part series takes us inside the life of one of the world’s best tennis players, Naomi Osaka," the synopsis says. "With unprecedented access, we follow Osaka during a historic two years in which she works on her game but also begins to find her voice. Whether she’s defending her grand slam titles — while wearing masks in defense of Black lives — mourning the unexpected loss of mentor Kobe Bryant, or finding her independence, the challenges Naomi faces on a personal level begin to align with those in the public sphere.

What does it feel like to be one of the best tennis players in the world? On July 16, @naomiosaka offers insight into the tough decisions and ecstatic triumphs that shape her as both an elite global superstar and a young woman navigating a pressure-filled world. pic.twitter.com/jreQzgk6TJ — Netflix (@netflix) July 6, 2021

"Empathetic in its approach, the series chronicles Osaka’s hectic training and travel schedule, explores the layers of pressure she is under and reveals how she spends her time off the court hanging with her closest family and friends. The episodes also travel the globe with Osaka to further explore her Haitian roots as well as examine her deep connection to Japan, the country she represents."

Naomi Osaka premieres on Netflix on July 16. That will be one week before the 2021 Tokyo Olympics began, and Osaka said she will be taking part in the event, and represent Japan. She did not participate in Wimbledon as she was focusing on her mental health.

"In my opinion (and I want to say that this is just my opinion and not that of every tennis player on tour), the press-conference format itself is out of date and in great need of a refresh," Osaka wrote in her essay. "I believe that we can make it better, more interesting and more enjoyable for each side. Less subject vs. object; more peer to peer."