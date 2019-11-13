MTSU Player Zeke Cobb Arrested on Sexual Assault Charges

Middle Tennessee State University wide receiver Zeke Cobb (full name Reginald Ezekiel Cobb) was arrested on Monday, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. As the Daily News Journal reported, he is being charged with two counts of rape. The incident allegedly occurred in 2018.

Following his arrest, Cobb is being held at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $60,000 bond. A hearing is set for Nov. 26 in Circuit Court. According to Murfreesboro Police Department spokesman Larry Flowers, Cobb was served with a sealed indictment.

“He’s charged with two counts of rape stemming from an incident in 2018,” Flowers said Tuesday afternoon.

MTSU head coach Rick Stockstill has released a statement following the arrest. He expressed disappointment and said that these actions do not represent the university.

“Zeke is suspended from our team as we allow the legal process to move forward,” Stockstill said. “It is very disappointing and, if substantiated, such actions do not represent or reflect the standards we have worked extremely hard to develop for our program.”

Cobb originally joined MTSU prior to the 2017 season. He was expected to compete in the receiving corps. but suffered a knee injury and missed the year. He returned to health in 2018 and was active in four games. He logged on reception on the season. Cobb has no receptions in 2019.

Prior to joining MTSU, Cobb was cited as a high school player in Dalton, Georgia. Along with another receiver from the football team, he was cited by a Dalton Police Department officer with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

“Two players did break one of the policies contained within the Dalton High School Athletic Code of Conduct and will be disciplined accordingly,” Dalton head football coach Matt Land said at the time of the incident.

At the time of his arrest, he was the leading Dalton’s offense with 45 receptions for 954 yards and 11 touchdowns. There were concerns at the time that Cobb would miss the semifinal game due to the team’s policies.

According to the Code of Conduct, “Any student who is accused of a misdemeanor alcohol/drug offense” is subject to suspension of extracurricular activities, suspension from a minimum of 20 percent of a regular season (two games in the case of football), plus enrollment in and completion of a drug education program. However, the Code of Conduct also says, “The first offense suspension will begin on the GHSA start date for the next season with which the recognized athlete is affiliated.”

