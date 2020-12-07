MSNBC's Steve Kornacki Goes From Election Night to 'Sunday Night Football' to Delight of Fans

MSNBC correspondent Steve Kornacki became an unexpected star on election night thanks to his detail-oriented breakdown of maps. He took those skills to NBC's Sunday Night Football broadcast to help break down the NFL playoff race, creating a crossover few expected and many delighted in seeing. Kornacki, 41, wore his trademark khaki pants and was ready to "go to the touchscreen" to break down teams' playoff chances. Even viewers who do not usually watch football found themselves understanding the playoff scenarios.

"What a day to join!" Kornacki said has Football Night in America host Mike Tirico introduced him. Kornacki then proceeded to show how things look after most of the NFL finished their Week 13 games. His segment gave Kornacki's fans flashbacks to his near non-stop coverage of the election during the first week of November when everyone waited on every single update to his maps.

NBC announced Kornacki would be joining the Sunday Night Football broadcast of the Broncos-Chiefs game on Thursday. In addition to appearing during the Football Night in America pre-game show, he also had a segment during halftime. “I’ve been a fan of the game since I was a kid and SNF has been must-see TV for me since it started back in ’06,” Kornacki said in a statement. “Truly a thrill to get this chance, especially as the season reaches its most exciting point. I spent the last year using the Big Board to map out all of the various roads to 270 and I can’t wait to put it to use breaking down all of the paths to the playoffs.”