MSNBC's Steve Kornacki Goes From Election Night to 'Sunday Night Football' to Delight of Fans
MSNBC correspondent Steve Kornacki became an unexpected star on election night thanks to his detail-oriented breakdown of maps. He took those skills to NBC's Sunday Night Football broadcast to help break down the NFL playoff race, creating a crossover few expected and many delighted in seeing. Kornacki, 41, wore his trademark khaki pants and was ready to "go to the touchscreen" to break down teams' playoff chances. Even viewers who do not usually watch football found themselves understanding the playoff scenarios.
"What a day to join!" Kornacki said has Football Night in America host Mike Tirico introduced him. Kornacki then proceeded to show how things look after most of the NFL finished their Week 13 games. His segment gave Kornacki's fans flashbacks to his near non-stop coverage of the election during the first week of November when everyone waited on every single update to his maps.
NBC announced Kornacki would be joining the Sunday Night Football broadcast of the Broncos-Chiefs game on Thursday. In addition to appearing during the Football Night in America pre-game show, he also had a segment during halftime. “I’ve been a fan of the game since I was a kid and SNF has been must-see TV for me since it started back in ’06,” Kornacki said in a statement. “Truly a thrill to get this chance, especially as the season reaches its most exciting point. I spent the last year using the Big Board to map out all of the various roads to 270 and I can’t wait to put it to use breaking down all of the paths to the playoffs.”
Very much enjoying this...easy to follow for non sports people(my family lol)....keep up the great work pic.twitter.com/69eujywixX— Wolfpack (@Wolfpac81036111) December 7, 2020
Kornacki has been on MSNBC since 2013 and appears on several shows throughout the week. The Groton, Massachusetts native is the National Political Correspondent for NBC News and MSNBC. His constant election night coverage made him a viral star, even earning him a spot on PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive list.prevnext
I’m not even kidding when I tell you that I don’t even follow the NFL but still thoroughly enjoyed this and would watch it every week if I could. @SteveKornacki is an American treasure and I’m glad his bag is only getting bigger.— HU (@mrhu03) December 7, 2020
Contender for this year’s best crossover: Steve Kornacki breaking down NFL playoff odds pic.twitter.com/r7oLASLVKM— Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) December 7, 2020
Steve Kornacki talking NFL playoff picture on NBC
It worked for me. Fun. I’ll take fun in 2020 pic.twitter.com/z4cHdwhVnx— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) December 7, 2020
That Steve Kornacki NFL playoff probability segment worked. They should make it a regular thing.— Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) December 7, 2020
@MSNBC steve kornacki calling NFL stats is my early Xmas gift! pic.twitter.com/qr4AoxpeTw— amuccio (@amuccio) December 7, 2020