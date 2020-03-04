Super Tuesday: MSNBC Presenter Accidentally Draws Lewd Shape While Breaking Down Results

With so much coverage dedicated to Super Tuesday, some mishaps are bound to happen. Such was the case on MSNBC tonight when reporter Steve Kornacki was breaking down Tuesday night’s election results and comparing them to 2016. In the process, he accidentally drew a rather lewd image, which didn’t take long for Twitter to pick up on.

While it’s pretty clear that Kornacki had no intention of actually drawing a part of the male anatomy, it added a little bit of levity to a night overwhelmed with wall-to-wall election coverage.

There was also some lighthearted fun had after former aide to President Barack Obama, Valerie Jarrett, appeared on CBS This Morning wearing an outfit that suspiciously resembled that of Austin Powers. Jarrett herself even got in on the act.

Kornacki was also left holding the bag on Monday night during an episode of Hardball when longtime anchor Chris Matthews abruptly retired in the middle of the taping, leaving his co-host to handle the rest of the show on his own. Matthews had recently come under fire for comparing presidential candidate Bernie Sanders to Hitler, which was in exceptionally poor taste, given that Sanders himself is Jewish. While Sanders apologized to Sanders on Feb. 24, he’s now also facing a sexual assault allegation that was leveled against him on Friday.

“I’m retiring,” Matthews told viewers, just before a commercial break. “This is the last Hardball on MSNBC. Obviously this isn’t for a lack of interest in politics. As you can tell, I’ve loved every minute of my 20 years as host of Hardball… not many people have had this privilege.”

When the show returned from its break, Kornacki looked more than a bit stunned as he sat at the anchors’ desk alone.

“That was a lot to take in just now,” he began. “I’m sure you’re still absorbing that and I am too. Chris Matthews is a giant, a legend, it’s been an honor for me to work with him to sit in here on occasion and I know how much you meant to him. I know how much he meant to you. I think you’re going to miss him and I know I am going to, too.”

Following Matthews’ exit, he said that “The younger generations out there are ready to take the reins,” while subsequently apologizing for his past behavior.