'Monday Night Football': Will Bills vs. Jets Game Be Delayed?

The 2023 season premiere of Monday Night Football is set to air tonight, and the Buffalo Bills will take on the New York Jets. But it's possible the game could be delayed or postponed due to inclement weather. Adam Schefter of ESPN is at MetLife Stadium for the game and said in a social media post that a shelter-in-place warning is in effect. Schefter followed that up with another social media post that showed a Public Safety alert notification from the New Jersey State Police.

"There is severe weather approaching," the alert said. "All patrons may seek shelter inside the stadium inside your vehicles or walk over the bride to American Dream. Please do not gather at entrances. Event staff are available to guide and assist you."

Current scene at MetLife, where a shelter-in-place warning is now in effect. No players or personnel are being allowed on the field. pic.twitter.com/KDhO3Tqu3o — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 11, 2023

Kickoff time is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, so the game could still start on time. According to The Atheltic, the rain stopped a little after 6:30 p.m. ET and a rainbow was seen behind the stadium. Storms were in the forecast leading up to kickoff, and the wet conditions also took place on Sunday night as it rained during the Dallas Cowboys-New York Giants game at MetLife Stadium.

Jets fans don't want the game to be delayed because they are ready to see the debut of Aaron Rodgers. The Jets traded for Rodgers in April, and fans are hoping he is the missing piece to get the team over the hump and reach the Suepr Bowl for the first time since winning the title during the 1967 season.

"I've said it before, it's not different than leaning on a quarterbacks' coach or an o-line or a db coach," Jets head coach Robert Saleh said last week, per the Jets' official website. "I just lean on them for their thoughts and I'm going to go to Aaron and get some thoughts, the same from [OL] Duane [Brown] and [LB] C.J. [Mosley] and all the vets on the team. Aaron added to it, what we didn't have a year ago. He's been a tremendous asset, a tremendous ear. He's provided thoughtful insights, he's challenging, and I want that. Having him here has been awesome."