'Monday Night Football': How to Watch Chiefs vs. Bills and Cardinals vs. Cowboys

Week 6 of the NFL season ends with a Monday night doubleheader. The early game features the Kansas City Chiefs against the Buffalo Bills, and the primetime game pits the Arizona Cardinals against the Dallas Cowboys. Chiefs vs. Bills will air on Fox at 5 p.m. ET. Cardinals vs. Cowboys will air on ESPN at 8:15 p.m. ET.

The reason two games are being played Monday night has to do with the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bills played the Tennessee Titans last Tuesday, a game that was originally scheduled for last Sunday. The Titans were dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak as multiple players and staff members tested positive for the virus. Both the Chiefs and Bills are coming off their first losses of the year with the Chiefs losing to the Las Vegas Raiders and the Bills falling to the Titans.

One thing fans will be watching in the Chiefs-Bills game is the quarterback matchup between Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. Mahomes led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl win back in February, while Allen is one of the rising stars in the league. "It's going be fun obviously going against a competitor like that," Allen said on the team's official website when talking about Mahomes. "On the field, the things that he does are second to none. The way he can throw off-platform and there's eye movement and really his recognition of the game and last year too, he's only getting better. So, to go against him it's going to be fun, obviously, it's fun to watch him."

Cardinals and Cowboys game is big for both teams as they are looking to stay in the playoff race. The Cardinals are off to a strong start but are two games behind the Seattle Seahawks for the NFC West lead. The Cowboys are on top of the NFC East despite having a 2-3 record. This is also the first game the Cowboys will play since losing quarterback Dak Prescott to a season-ending ankle injury last week.

"Obviously, I've been used to starting for the last nine years," Andy Dalton said who will start at quarterback for the Cowboys tonight. "My role was a little different for these first five games, being behind Dak, but now it's like it's getting back to basically how it was for me."