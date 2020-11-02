'Monday Night Football': How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Giants

✖

Week 8 of the NFL season ends with two teams going in different directions. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won their last two games and are tied for the second-best record in the NFC (5-2). The New York Giants have struggled all season long and have the worst record in the NFC (1-6). The Monday Night Football matchup between the Bucs and Giants will air tonight on ESPN starting at 8:15 p.m. It can also be streamed on the ESPN app.

After a slow start to the season, the Bucs have things rolling with Tom Brady who was named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for October. With the way Brady is playing, the Bucs could make a Super Bowl appearance, which would be fitting since the game is being played at their home stadium. Brady is still playing at a high level at 43 years old and shows no signs of slowing down.

"He’s fantastic," Bucs coach Bruce Arians said last week as reported by ESPN. “When we watched him last year, he could still make every single throw. He hasn’t disappointed anybody in that regard. We have no concern about calling any kind of play from 5 yards to 60 yards. Just a matter of getting more comfortable each and every week and seeing his guys." Brady is a big reason for the Bucs' success in the first half of the year but knows it takes a team effort to get to where they are now and where they want to be when the season is all said and done.

"Football is the ultimate team sport," Brady said. "From a quarterback’s standpoint, so much is trust and confidence in the receiver position, the tight end position, the line is doing an incredible job of blocking. My job is to throw it to the guys that are open and they’ve got to make the plays, and I think when you see great production, it’s really a reflection of the entire offensive unit."

The Giants lost their first five games of the year before beating the Washington Football Team in Week 6. Last Thursday, the Giants lost to the Philadelphia Eagles after being up by two scores in the fourth quarter. New York will look to get quarterback Daniel Jones going as he has rushed for 162 yards in the last two games.