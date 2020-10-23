Social Media Takes Aim at Giants QB Daniel Jones for 80-Yard Stumble Against Eagles

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones may have made the play of the 2020 NFL season, and in this case, it might not be a good thing. On Thursday night, the New York Giants were taking on the Philadephia Eagles. In the third quarter, Jones was able to scramble for an 80-yard run, which set up a Giants touchdown. However, Jones could have scored with ease had he not began to stumble and fall down at the Eagles 8-yard line.

"I just … I don't know … I tried to run faster than I was running and I got caught up," Jones said after the game, via NFL.com. "We finished the drive and scored a touchdown. That was a relief." Jones finished the game with 92 rushing yards which led all Giants players. However, the team lost to the Eagles 22-21 after Carson Wentz threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to running back Boston Scott with 46 seconds left in the game.

Jones and the Giants are not having a strong start to the 2020 season as they have a 1-6 record. And the 80-yard stumble by Jones has summed up the last few years for a team that has won four Super Bowls. Here's a look at social media making fun of Jones.