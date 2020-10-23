Social Media Takes Aim at Giants QB Daniel Jones for 80-Yard Stumble Against Eagles
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones may have made the play of the 2020 NFL season, and in this case, it might not be a good thing. On Thursday night, the New York Giants were taking on the Philadephia Eagles. In the third quarter, Jones was able to scramble for an 80-yard run, which set up a Giants touchdown. However, Jones could have scored with ease had he not began to stumble and fall down at the Eagles 8-yard line.
"I just … I don't know … I tried to run faster than I was running and I got caught up," Jones said after the game, via NFL.com. "We finished the drive and scored a touchdown. That was a relief." Jones finished the game with 92 rushing yards which led all Giants players. However, the team lost to the Eagles 22-21 after Carson Wentz threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to running back Boston Scott with 46 seconds left in the game.
Jones and the Giants are not having a strong start to the 2020 season as they have a 1-6 record. And the 80-yard stumble by Jones has summed up the last few years for a team that has won four Super Bowls. Here's a look at social media making fun of Jones.
DANIEL JONES TRIPS ON A 80-YARD RUN 😅
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/IsgSDvAGAr— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 23, 2020
The actual run by Jones is strong as he shows his athletic ability. However, it looked like he ran out of gas since it was 80 yards. When it was all said and done, it turned out to be an important play as the Giants were able to take the lead at the time.prevnext
Pat Mahomes being honest after watching Daniel Jones trip on an 80-yard run 🤣 pic.twitter.com/kd9xsqwbiE— ESPN (@espn) October 23, 2020
Patrick Mahomes has the ability to scramble, but he realizes that it was not an easy run for Jones, which is why he didn't give him a hard time. However, based on the way Mahomes has played the last couple of years, NFL fans don't agree with him.prevnext
The joy in Daniel Jones' face during that run 😅 @Giants pic.twitter.com/5PhSmLVKTC— Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) October 23, 2020
Based on this photo, Jones was ready to give the Giants six points. But as well all know, things got turned for the worse very quickly, and now the video has gone viral.prevnext
That Daniel Jones run I think overtook the Butt Fumble as funniest play in NFL history— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) October 23, 2020
Daniel Jones just managed to tackle himself on a breakaway run that would've been an easy TD. He was trying so hard to get home that he ran out of control and fell down untouched.— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 23, 2020
Some fans are now saying the play is the funniest in NFL history. There have been many funny plays over the years, and it's likely this play could be talked about for a long time.prevnext
That Daniel Jones run summed up the NFC EAST.— Kevin Negandhi (@KNegandhiESPN) October 23, 2020
Replay of Daniel Jones 80-yard run. pic.twitter.com/MyTfGMLWQk— Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) October 23, 2020
Not only does the run sum up the Giants season, but it also sums up the entire NFC East. The Eagles are in first place in the division with a 2-4-1 record. At that rate, the Eagles could win the NFC East with only six wins.prevnext
If Daniel Jones’ run was the stock market: pic.twitter.com/B4fyf4zCt3— Jared Christopher (@JaredLChris) October 23, 2020
White man can run. WHATCHU MEAAANNNN @Daniel_Jones10 🤘🏻🤝🥱🥱🥱— JP (@Joey_phelan5) October 23, 2020
The really funny thing about all this is Jones has been the team's best running back for the last couple of weeks. This past Sunday, Jones rushed for 74 yards on seven carries in a win over the Washington Football team.prevnext
While everyone is laughing at Daniel Jones for not finishing the run, he topped out at 21.23 MPH on that long run and that was the fastest top speed by ANY quarterback on a run since the 2018 season. And yes, that includes all of Lamar Jackson's runs. Not bad.#Giants #GiantsChat— Dan Schneier (@DanSchneierNFL) October 23, 2020
Daniel Jones Speed by Yard Line (80-yard run)
15.42 MPH @ NYG 12
21.23 MPH* @ NYG 43
18.59 MPH @ PHI 20
10.15 MPH @ PHI 12
7.24 MPH @ PHI 8
*21.23 MPH is the fastest top speed by a quarterback over the last three seasons (since 2018).#NYGvsPHI | #TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/CSml2bKPVW— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 23, 2020
Another interesting thing about the run is it showed how fast Jones is. The fact that he topped out at 21.23 mph is big considering no other quarterback has run that fast in two years. It would make sense for the Giants to run Jones a little more this season.prev