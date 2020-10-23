Social Media Takes Aim at Giants QB Daniel Jones for 80-Yard Stumble Against Eagles

By Brian Jones

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones may have made the play of the 2020 NFL season, and in this case, it might not be a good thing. On Thursday night, the New York Giants were taking on the Philadephia Eagles. In the third quarter, Jones was able to scramble for an 80-yard run, which set up a Giants touchdown. However, Jones could have scored with ease had he not began to stumble and fall down at the Eagles 8-yard line.

"I just … I don't know … I tried to run faster than I was running and I got caught up," Jones said after the game, via NFL.com. "We finished the drive and scored a touchdown. That was a relief." Jones finished the game with 92 rushing yards which led all Giants players. However, the team lost to the Eagles 22-21 after Carson Wentz threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to running back Boston Scott with 46 seconds left in the game.

Jones and the Giants are not having a strong start to the 2020 season as they have a 1-6 record. And the 80-yard stumble by Jones has summed up the last few years for a team that has won four Super Bowls. Here's a look at social media making fun of Jones.

The actual run by Jones is strong as he shows his athletic ability. However, it looked like he ran out of gas since it was 80 yards. When it was all said and done, it turned out to be an important play as the Giants were able to take the lead at the time. 

Patrick Mahomes has the ability to scramble, but he realizes that it was not an easy run for Jones, which is why he didn't give him a hard time. However, based on the way Mahomes has played the last couple of years, NFL fans don't agree with him. 

Based on this photo, Jones was ready to give the Giants six points. But as well all know, things got turned for the worse very quickly, and now the video has gone viral. 

Some fans are now saying the play is the funniest in NFL history. There have been many funny plays over the years, and it's likely this play could be talked about for a long time.

Not only does the run sum up the Giants season, but it also sums up the entire NFC East. The Eagles are in first place in the division with a 2-4-1 record. At that rate, the Eagles could win the NFC East with only six wins. 

The really funny thing about all this is Jones has been the team's best running back for the last couple of weeks. This past Sunday, Jones rushed for 74 yards on seven carries in a win over the Washington Football team. 

Another interesting thing about the run is it showed how fast Jones is. The fact that he topped out at 21.23 mph is big considering no other quarterback has run that fast in two years. It would make sense for the Giants to run Jones a little more this season.

