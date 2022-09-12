'Monday Night Football': Time, Channel and How to Watch Broncos at Seahawks

Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season will conclude tonight with the season premiere of Monday Night Football. The ESPN NFL crew is in Seattle for the contest between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN, ABC and ESPN Deportes. The Manningcast will be on ESPN 2, and the game will stream on ESPN+ and the ESPN App.

This is a homecoming for Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson as he was with the Seahawks for 10 seasons. He was traded to the Broncos earlier this offseason and recently signed a big contract with his new team. Wilson had a lot of success during his time in Seattle, reaching the Pro Bowl nine times and leading the Seahawks to two Super Bowl appearances with one win. He looks to do the same in Denver, a team that has won three Super Bowls in its history.

"I always do," Wilson said in August when asked if he thinks about his legacy, per the Broncos' official website. "Every day I wake up, that's what I've always thought about. When I was a young kid, I thought about it. When I was watching Joe Montana when I was watching Peyton Manning and Tom Brady and Drew Brees. Going to college, I always thought about it when I was at NC State and Wisconsin. My dad always used to tell me, 'You should play for this guy named Barry Alvarez one day.' I ended up going there [and] playing at Wisconsin. I went to Seattle, [and I] thought about it the day I got there and I was the third-string quarterback. The first day, I said, 'You know what? I'm going to win this job. I'm going to play here for a long time.' I was fortunate to be able to play an amazing decade there."

Along with Wilson's homecoming, Monday Night Football is entering a new era as two new broadcasters will make their ESPN debut. Joe Buck and Tory Aikman will call the game after spending 20 seasons at Fox Sports. Buck is an eight-time Emmy and Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award winner, while Aikman is a Pro Football Hall of Famer who won three Super Bowls as the starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys.