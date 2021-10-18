‘Monday Night Football’: Time, Channel and How to Watch Bills vs. Titans

The sixth week of the NFL season will end with a battle between two of the top teams in the AFC. Tonight’s edition of Monday Night Football will feature the Buffalo Bills taking on the Tennessee Titans. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. It will also stream on the ESPN App and Yahoo Sports App.

After losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers to start the season, the Bills have been on a roll, winning their last four games and outscoring opponents 156-41 during that span. Quarterback Josh Allen will play in his 50th career NFL game tonight and has emerged as one of the top players in the league. As mentioned on the Bills’ official website, Allen is the only quarterback in NFL history to throw for 11,000-plus yards, runs for 1,700 yards and have more than 100 total touchdowns.

“The job of the quarterback is to put your team in position to score points and do whatever it takes to win a football game,” Allen said. “I’m always working to find ways to be better for this team. I want to be great. I want to be the best quarterback I can be for this team and I’m going to strive every day to be that guy.”

The Bills are facing a Titans team that is coming off a 37-19 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tennessee is 3-2 on the year and looking for some consistency to get things going. The most consistent the Titans have going for them is running back Derrick Henry who leads the NFL in rushing yards (640) and rushing touchdowns (seven).

“Derrick understands what his responsibility is to this football team and how to prepare,” Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel said on Monday after the Titans’ game against Jacksonville, per AL.com. “We just have to try to be as smart as we can with recovery and how it’s going in the game and how he feels. There’s a fine line there between knowing what he needs and the impact that he has throughout the course of the game. You see how he ran in the fourth quarter and running there in the four-minute drill and the guys blocking for him, and he gained 9 yards, gained another 9 yards, gained 10 yards, walked in from the 10-yard line. … I think ultimately he gets better, builds more confidence, sees where the cuts should be.”