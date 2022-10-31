Monday Night Football 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch Bengals vs Browns

Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season will end with two AFC North rivals going head-to-head. The Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Cleveland Browns in the latest edition of Monday Night Football. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN2 (ManningCast) and ESPN Deportes. It will also stream on Watch ESPN, the ESPN App, and NFL+ via mobile.

The Bengals (4-3) are looking like the team that reached the Super Bowl last season. After losing their first two games of the year, the Bengals have won four of their last five including a 35-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons last week. In that game, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 481 yards and three touchdowns while wide receivers Tyler Boyd, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins each caught at least five passes for 90 yards. The bad news for the Bengals is they will be without Chase tonight as he's dealing with a hip injury. However, Cincinnati won't place Chase on injured reserve as they expect him to return shortly.

Joe Burrow gettin' warmed up before Bengals-Browns on #MNF 🏈



📺 ESPN | ESPN2 | @ESPNPlus

⏰ 8:15 PM ET pic.twitter.com/LmxLsgIHnS — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 31, 2022

Based on what happened last week, the Bengals will likely continue to roll on offense without Chase. "[There is] no defense in the league, or whatever you do, that can stop what we got," Boyd said, per ESPN. "We got a great quarterback that can always make the right read every single time and make our jobs easy."

The Browns (2-5) are looking to get off of a losing streak. After winning their first two of three games, the Browns have lost their last four and are half a game ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers for last place in the AFC North. Cleveland is hoping the addition of Pro Bowl linebacker Deion Jones will give the team a spark in the second half of the season. Jones was a member of the Atlanta Falcons from 2016 and was traded to the Browns earlier this month. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2017 after recording 138 tackles one sack and three interceptions. Jones played in his first game as a Brown last week and recorded four tackles and one tackle for loss.

"He's a good veteran linebacker for us," head coach Kevin Stefanski said last week, per the Browns' official website. "He hasn't played football in a little while so I think it was just natural that he's playing himself into — he's in good shape — football shape, if you will, just because of when you haven't played in a while and you are thrust out there. I think he will only get better because of that. Has a very good understanding of what we're doing."