'Monday Night Football' 2023: Time Channel and How to Watch Seahawks vs. Giants

Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season featured some entertaining games and will end with an interesting matchup. The Seattle Seahawks will take on the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET and air on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 (ManningCast). It will also stream on the ESPN app and NFL+.

The Seahawks (2-1) have gotten on a role after suffering a tough loss to the Los Angeles Rams to start the season. In Week 2, Seattle took down the Detroit Lions in overtime and followed that up with a win over the Carolina Panthers last week. Quarterback Geno Smith has been efficient, completing 69 percent of his passes and recording a passer rating of 98.2. Running back Kenneth Walker III is having a strong season, posting four rushing touchdowns in three games.

"He's so routine now about how he prepares, and his expectations on what it takes to prepare well, that it kind of overrides the issues," Seahawks head coach Carroll said about Smith per the team's official website. "I'm always on him and watching him and wanting to see that he's balanced and on track. There's not much critique in there. He's doing it. He knows how to do this as well as anybody, he's been through it all. His respect for preparation is at an all-time high. He's maxing out every opportunity he gets, every rep counts for him. He's competing like the plays in practice are like the plays in the game. You can't ask for more than that, he's doing everything."

The Giants (1-2) are looking for consistency. They got past the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2 but lost to the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants by three scores. Running back Saquon Barkley likely won't play due to his ankle injury, and his presence will be missed as he's the team's best offensive weapon.

"I wouldn't say it's a must (win) game," Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton said, per the team's official website. "It's only Week 4. Obviously, they're a good opponent. It's a home game, which makes it important. We want to defend our home turf. They're a good team in the NFC. It would be good to get a win against them."