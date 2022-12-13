Monday Night Football 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch Patriots vs Cardinals

Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season ends with two teams on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoff race. The New England Patriots will take on the Arizona Cardinals tonight (Dec. 12) on Monday Night Football. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET and air on ESPN, ESPN 2 (ManningCast) and ESPN Deportes. It will also stream on Watch ESPN, the ESPN App and NFL+ for mobile users.

The Patriots (6-6) need a win after losing their last two games. They are in last place in the AFC East but are only half a game behind the Los Angeles Chargers for the final spot in the playoffs on the AFC side. When speaking to reporters last week, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick talked about the challenges the Cardinals and their head coach Kliff Kingsbury present.

"He has a good offensive program system," Belichick said, per the Patriots' official website. "Saw that in college. Had a lot of explosive plays and players at [Texas] Tech. They're explosive at Arizona. Have been since he's been there. Aggressive on fourth down, aggressive in the kicking game, aggressive on defense. I mean their whole style is pretty aggressive. But offensively, they run it, they throw it, get the ball outside, get the ball down the field. The quarterback's athletic, so they've got a good attack."

The Cardinals (4-8) have lost four of their last five games and have yet to win two consecutive games this year. Because the Cardinals are three games behind the New York Giants for the final playoff spot in the NFC, they can't afford to lose the rest of the year.

"There's tons of scenarios that might have to take place," Cardinals quarterback Kyle Murray said, per the team's official website. "The focus is on us, the team, and to win. We understand what's at stake with the rest of the season. We have to keep the main thing the main thing."

Kingsbury is ready to face Belichick, the coach that drafted him when he entered the NFL in 2003. "It's just an honor to go against him and try to match with him at times," Kingsbury stated. "He knows so much about football, he's coached every position, and is the best to ever do it." The Cardinals reached the playoffs last year after missing postseason play the previous five seasons.