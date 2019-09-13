Mojo Rawley Wants to Team up With Rob Gronkowski at WWE’s Summerslam 2020

Rob Gronkowski is done with the NFL as he retired from the league at the end of the 2018 season. And while his next move is officially getting healthy, it’s possible we could see him a WWE ring next year. WWE superstar Mojo Rawley is good friends with Gronk and he wants to team up with him at the pay-per-view event Summerslam 2020.

“We’ve been talking about doing a tag match together for a really long time,” Rawley said to TMZ. “SummerSlam is in Boston next year. That might be the one man!!!”

This was after Rawley jokingly talked smack to Gronkowski.

“Sometimes Rob says things he doesn’t mean like calling a guy a wimp when he knows he could blatantly kick the crap out of him,” he said. “I mean, these are just things that come out of his mouth that have no meaning!!!

“Robbie G’s been running around calling himself ‘Mr. Recovery’ — well, Mojo Rawley will put that to the test when I stomp him the hell out!!! We’ll see how CBD medic is really treating him!!!”

Rawley put the request out there knowing Gronk is in no rush to do anything big right now. Last month, Rawley talked to CBS Baltimore and he said it’s possible for the former New England Patriots tight end could sign with the WWE down the road.

“He just wrapped up a decade-long career breaking records,” Rawley said. “For every record, he had he probably had as many injuries or surgeries putting his body on the line for the team and the fans. Right now he’s doing nothing. He’s going to lay low and stay off the television a little bit and heal up. He’ll reflect and make that next move and make that decision carefully.

“But in the future, we have talked about it extensively. Wrestling is something that he both loves watching, and that little bit of taste he had in the ring with me at WrestleMania a couple years ago with me got him all fired up. So, he’s ready to do something at some point.”

Gronkowski made an appearance at Wrestlemania 33 back in 2017. He was sitting in the front row and Jinder Mahal threw a drink at him. That led to Gronk getting out his seat, getting into the ring and running over the former WWE Champion. So he has what it takes to make it in the WWE, it’s just a matter of if he wants to do it.