Model Lana Wolf Offered Rangers Free OnlyFans Subs

There are several ways for fans to support their favorite sports teams, many of which revolve around purchasing merchandise. Scottish model Lana Wolf has now taken the conversation in a different direction due to a unique offer to Rangers FC. She offered to provide members of the first-place team with subscriptions to her OnlyFans.

Wolf is a diehard Rangers FC fan and often posts photos of herself watching matches in team kit. She is obsessed with the team and provided a very simple explanation about why she chose to offer the free subscriptions to her favorite team. "I would do anything I can to keep up team spirits and help the lads reach 55," she explained. Wolf also teased putting her unique style of fandom on full display in a more public setting.

According to Barstool Sports, Wolf is planning a major celebration for when her favorite club wins the Scottish Premiership title. She didn't detail all of the plans but clarified that they are "naughty." She also clarified that she is offering members of the team free lifetime subscriptions to her OnlyFans and then added that some have already claimed it.

"I have been asked many times what my plans are when we win 55. One fan has suggested I run around George Square naked," Wolf said. "I am still unsure what I will do but I promise it will be good. I have so many naughty ideas it's going to be hard to choose. Who knows, I might do them all."

The Rangers are currently in first place with a record of 28-0-4. The Scottish Premiership title is within reach, which would be the 55th national championship in total and the first since 2011. The team moved closer to this outcome with a 3-0 win over St. Mirren. This victory all but solidified the first championship in a decade and sent Rangers faithful out into the streets. Wolf was among this massive crowd, dancing around and celebrating.

While she waits for the title to become official, Wolf is dealing with a different issue in her life. She revealed during a question and answer segment with her fans that she recently joined Tinder. The membership did not last very long, however, as the app banned Wolf after only one night and zero matches.

"Honestly, I have got no clue," Wolf said. "I went on, posted two pictures of me fully clothed, didn’t attach my Instagram or anything like that." She then learned that someone else had been posing as her for some time and that Tinder likely thought her account was fake.