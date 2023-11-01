Former NBA Star Joe Smith Has Angry Reaction After Learning Wife Has OnlyFans Page

Former NBA star Joe Smith got some surprising news last week. The 48-year-old was seen having an angry reaction when learning his wife, Kisha Chavis, has an OnlyFans account. Chavis appeared to flim the reaction while explaining to Smith why she's on OnlyFans.

"I can't believe I'm sitting here just finding out you got an OnlyFans page," Smith said in the video, which has since made its way around social media, per the New York Post. "Out of all these years, the disrespect that comes with it. You could've talked to me before you did it. That's bulls–t. That's f—ed up, Kish. I'm telling you, that's f—ed up."

Ex NBA player Joe Smith finds out his wife has an Only Fan pic.twitter.com/DFHA1mI0y1 — SHO’NUFF (@IAMSHO_NUFF) October 30, 2023

Chavis said: "I have an OnlyFans page and he's mad because he's just now finding out about it. … I'm not doing it with anybody but myself. so why should I have to tell you… My body, my f–king choice." Chavis went on to say that she has an OnlyFans account to "get something extra" after her other jobs weren't "facilitating enough."

Smith wanted Chavis to discuss the matter with him first before making the decision. "Joe, I've been talking to you about mad things," she replied. "I've been asking for solutions to s–t and you're not giving none so I created one." Smith said that Chavis is still showing her body and doing it on camera. "You act like that's the only thing I do," Chavis said. "I have made jobs but they're not facilitating everything that needs to be so I got something extra.

Chavis spoke to TMZ Sports about the video and said she and Smith have struggled with finances, mental health and infidelity over the years. Chavis was an established singer overseas before getting with Smith. She thought that they would be a power couple, but that turned out not to be the case.

"I'm just sorry that he can't understand that ... it wasn't a selfish decision," Chavis told TMZ. "It was a decision that I made. I made an executive decision when my man wasn't taking the lead. I really love Joe." Smith played in the NBA from 1995 to 2011. He was the No. 1 overall pick in 1995 and was selected by the Golden State Warriors. Smith was named to the NBA All-Rookie Team in 1996 but bounced around the league over the years. He finished his career averaging 10.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.