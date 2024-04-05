Drea De Matteo Reveals Son's Heated Reaction to OnlyFans Success

De Matteo said that when her son gets critical, she knows exactly what to say to him.

Sopranos star Drea De Matteo knows exactly how to handle her son when he criticizes her OnlyFans account. Last year, De Matteo, who famously played Adriana La Cerva on The Sopranos, shocked fans by joining the social media platform after claiming to have been blacklisted from Hollywood for her political views.

On the latest episode of the podcast The Sage Steele Show, the actress' 12-year-old son Waylon—whom she calls a "greedy little bastard"—seems not to like her OnlyFans account, although she notes that when he mentions it, she brings up all that the money gets him.

De Matteo recalled having asked him once, "Sometimes I'll put him in his place, and be like, do you like that jacket you just asked me to buy you? You like all the things that you want that make you happy? You like that new PC that you begged for for Christmas? Because you wouldn't have that s—if Mommy didn't show her a–!" Due to her son's personal luxuries, she said her explanation quickly silences him.

Because she and her kids don't sugarcoat anything at home, De Matteo says that conversation isn't all that unusual. One example is the advice she gave Waylon for how to deal with potential bullying over OnlyFans, advising him, "If they say anything, say 'those boobies fed me when I was a little baby, and they're still feeding me now.'"

The Sons of Anarchy star has revealed that despite her initial reluctance to sign up for the adult subscription service last year, she saved her house from foreclosure and has since launched her own business. In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, De Matteo revealed that just five minutes after opening her OnlyFans account, she had made enough money to pay off her mortgage.

"I was like, holy s–. In five minutes, I was able to pay back compass real estate who kept the sale of my house…. I did it, but I didn't want to do it. I got a lot of heat for doing it and it went f—— viral and people went nuts."

When she started her OnlyFans account, De Matteo had just $10 in her bank account. After taking a forbearance to help with her mortgage repayments, she found herself in a precarious financial situation and ultimately unable to pay the staggering amount she owed.

"They put me into foreclosure, and my house had flooded, so I was trying to sell the house quickly," she said. "I wanted to try and sell it before they took it. At the same time, I lost my mom, and my other mom, who has dementia, had run out of money for her caregiver. I didn't know which way was up."

Fortunately, De Matteo made big money on OnlyFans within a short period of time. "It saved us," she told the outlet. "OnlyFans saved my life, 100 per cent. I can't believe I'm saying that, but it really did save us."