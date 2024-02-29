'Sopranos' and 'Sons of Anarchy' Star Drea de Matteo Says OnlyFans Paid Off Her Mortgage

The Sopranos star Drea de Matteo says she paid off her mortgage after just "five minutes" thanks to OnlyFans. The 52-year-old actress, who played Adriana La Cerva on the critically acclaimed HBO series, revealed in a new interview with The Daily Mail that her refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine left her jobless and with $10 to her name before she began posting photos to the adult subscription service last year.

De Matteo said she was initially reluctant to join OnlyFans but was in dire financial circumstances. "They put me into foreclosure and my house had flooded, so I was trying to sell the house quickly," she explained in Tuesday's interview. "I wanted to try and sell it before they took it." She continued, "At the same time, I lost my mom, and my other mom, who has dementia, had run out of money for her caregiver. I didn't know which way was up."

OnlyFans, she noted, "saved [her] life, 100%," shocking her with how quickly the money began pouring in. "I kept putting more pictures up," De Matteo revealed. "I was like, holy s-. In five minutes, I was able to pay back Compass Real Estate who kept the sale of my house." She continued, "I did it, but I didn't want to do it. I got a lot of heat for doing it and it went f-king viral and people went nuts."

The Sons of Anarchy alum revealed that she and her husband, Michael Devin, originally thought of the idea of an OnlyFans account when they wanted to create a "controversial" podcast they wanted to put behind a paywall "so to not be destroyed in the media for it." She explained, "That was what it was going to be originally, you know, like with him rubbing my feet because you have to add a little something for OnlyFans in there."

Now, de Matteo says she enjoys posting on OnlyFans. "It feels good to see those photos," she said. "They might be touched up here and there but the truth is they videotape me going live when we do the photo shoot so fans can see the photo shoot happening in real time." The Desperate Housewives alum revealed that to look her best for her spicy photos, she does a lot of "carb loading" with "spaghetti and pasta and steak," adding, "You want your boobs to be big and your butt to be big. Otherwise, the photos are a snooze fest."