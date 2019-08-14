MMA Fighter Mike Perry Suffers Brutally Broken Nose at UFC Uruguay

It’s been a brutal weekend for MMA fighter Mike Perry, and it’s difficult to decipher which was the worst part. After suffering a split-decision loss Saturday night to Vicente Luque, the grappler also found himself requiring immediate medical care as well. In a video shared to social media, fans can see the extent of his broken nose.

Perry, 27, is a professional fighter hailing from Flint, Michigan. He’s competed not only in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, but as a profession boxer as well. He holds a 13-5 professional MMA record with 11 of his wins coming by knockout.

Sunday it was announced that Mike Perry had undergone successful surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.

Mike Perry has undergone successful surgery on his broken nose. Am told there was a lot to clean up, but he’s expected to make a full recovery. #UFCUruguay pic.twitter.com/xXj9p0m40Q — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) August 11, 2019

There are no future fights for Perry on the schedule as of yet. Both fighters were awarded $50,000 for the “Fight of the Night” honors.