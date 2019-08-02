MLS Soccer Game Festivities Canceled Due to the Plague

A Major League Soccer team in Colorado is adjusting their gameday festivities due to the presence of plague-infested fleas. On Friday morning, the Colorado Rapids announced Saturday’s game against the Montreal Impact will proceed as scheduled, but there will be other adjustments made. Most importantly, the postgame fireworks at DICK’S Sporting Goods Park have been canceled.

The reason for this change is that there is a confirmed presence of plague-infested fleas affecting prairie dog colonies in the surrounding areas, per a statement by the team. The Tri-County Health Department will continue to monitor the situation, so there could be more parking lots open to the public.

“The health department feels that these precautions will greatly minimize the risk of exposure to patrons, players, and employees and help ensure a safe experience,” the Rapids said in a statement.

“At this time, the post-game fireworks display will not be rescheduled. Our highest priority is the health and safety of our fans, staff, and local community.”

Along with the changes to the postgame festivities, the Rapids have also adjusted the available parking. Currently, fan parking has been restricted to asphalt lots. The surrounding dirt lots will be unavailable.

As of July 31, there are two confirmed cases of sylvatic plague in black-tailed prairie dogs. The plague is transferable from mammals to humans via fleas, and the goal is to limit any possible exposure.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Park is not the only location in the area that has been affected by the plague-infested fleas. The Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge has also been temporarily closed to public visitation. The staff will continue to assess the impacted areas while trying to implement the refuge’s prairie dog management plan.

The Colorado Rapids currently sit in 12th place in the Western Conference with the worst record through 22 games. The Rapids have five wins, five draws, and 12 losses. The team in 11th place, Vancouver Whitecaps FC only has four wins, but they have fewer losses (11).