MLS All-Star Game 2023: Time, Channel and How to Watch

Some of the best soccer players in the country will show off their talents on Wednesday night. The 2023 MLS All-Star game has arrived and will feature the MLS All-Stars against Arsenal FC, a team that plays in the Premier League and finished second behind Manchester City last season. The game, which will be played at Audi Field in Washington D.C., will start at 8:30 p.m. ET and will stream exclusively on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app or online at tv.apple.com.

If there's one player to watch from the MLS All-Stars, it would have to be Hany Mukhtar of Nashville SC. He currently leads MLS in goals (13) and has also notched eight assists in 24 games. Mukhtar is coming off a 2022 season where he posted 23 goals and 11 assists in 33 games. This is Mukhtar's second MLS All-Star appearance and looks poised to win the league's MVP award for the second consecutive year.

Arsenal just missed winning the Premier League title earlier this year but secured a spot in the UEFA Champions League which beings in September. "It will be more difficult for sure, because the league is going to go to a different level again, which is already incredible," Arsenal manager Mike Arteta told ESPN before the MLS All-Star game. "And obviously playing the Champions League, which we haven't played in many years at the club. That's why we need a different squad from what we had last year, I think what we've done this summer is related to that, and more quality as well, for sure."

No matter what happens in the game on Wednesday night, MLS has done some big things this year. "It's been a great season," MLS Don Garber said in a press conference on Tuesday. "For those of who you have been with me on this journey for many years, we seem to say that every year. At some point, it's going to normalize, and it's not going to be about growth and about how we are achieving the unimaginable and defying what's possible because we'll be just another major league that's doing what it does in creating thrills and agony on the field."