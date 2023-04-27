MLS Player Arrested on Multiple Assault Charges in Europe

Mohanad Jeahze, a soccer player who is a member of the MLS team D.C. United, was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of two counts of assault, according to the Associated Press. He is being accused of being involved in two assault incidents with the first happening between Dec. 15-31. Jeahze was approved leave from D.C. at the time of his release, and no charges have been brought against him. There was a detention hearing on Monday in Stockholm's district court, which ruled Jeahze can be detained until May 8. By that time, a charge must be brought against him, or the case will be dropped.

On Monday, MLS announced it had suspended Jeahze. "D.C. United was notified that defender Mohanad Jeahze was arrested Saturday on allegations of assault while in Sweden during an approved leave from the club," MLS said in a statement. "Jeahze has been suspended pending an investigation by Major League Soccer and Swedish authorities. D.C. United will remain in close contact with Major League Soccer, the MLS Players Association, and Swedish authorities during the investigation. No further comment will be made by the club or League at this time."

Jeahze, 26, is from Sweden and plays for the Iraq national team along with spending time with D.C. United. He joined D.C. United in December 2022, signing a three-year contract with the club. "Mohanad has proven himself to be one of the best left backs in the Nordics over the last two years and we are delighted to have a player of his quality join D.C. United," Dave Kasper, D.C. United President of Soccer Operations, said at the time of the signing. "Our style of play requires our outside backs to have high energy levels, technical ability, and excellent service in the final third and Mohanad ticks all of these boxes. He will be an excellent complement to our core group as we look to continue building out our roster for 2023."

Before joining D.C. United, Jeahze was with Hammarby IF Swedish league Allsvenskan. He appeared in 61 matches and scored four goals during that span. Jeazhe has been with the Iraq national team since 2011 and has appeared in four matches.