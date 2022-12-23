MLB Shares Surprising Update on Trevor Bauer's 324-Game Suspension

MLB just made an announcement about the suspension of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer. The league said that Bauer's unpaid suspension for violating the MLB-MLBPA Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy has been reduced from 324 to 194 games by an independent arbitrator. As a result of this decision, Bauer will be reinstated immediately. Bauer has served 144 games of the suspension, but the arbitrator, Martin Scheinman, gave him credit for the time he served on MLB's restricted list in the second half of the 2021 season.

"After an exhaustive review of the available evidence the neutral arbitrator upheld an unpaid suspension of 194 games," MLB said in a statement. "As part of the decision, the arbitrator reinstated Mr. Bauer effective immediately, with a loss of pay covering the 144 games he was suspended during the 2022 season. In addition, the arbitrator docked Bauer's salary for the first 50 games of the 2023 season (i.e., the period covering March 30, 2023, to May 23, 2023). While we believe a longer suspension was warranted, MLB will abide by the neutral arbitrator's decision, which upholds baseball's longest-ever active player suspension for sexual assault or domestic violence.

The Dodgers will have 14 days, until Jan. 6 to determine whether to release him or add him to their 40-man roster. According to ESPN, the Dodgers weren't expecting a decision until sometime in January. The team released a statement that said: We have just been informed of the arbitrator's ruling and will comment as soon as practical."

Bauer, 31, has been facing sexual assault allegations ever since a San Deigo woman obtained a temporary restraining order against since in June 2021. Bauer disputed the claims, but two other women from Ohio made similar assault allegations to The Washington Post. MLB handed Bauer a 324-game suspension in April after the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office declined to prosecute him in February.

Bauer is entering the final season of his three-year $102 million contract with the Dodgers. He signed the contract in February 2021 after spending part of the 2019 and all of the 2020 season with the Cincinnati Reds. Bauer had a breakout year in 2020 as he led the National League in ERA and won the Cy Young Award. He also was named an All-Star when he was a member of the Cleveland Indians (now Cleveland Guardians) in 2018.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.