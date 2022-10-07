Social Media Network to Livestream Look-Ins for MLB Postseason Games

The MLB playoffs start on Friday, and one social media network is allowing fans to watch the games. Twitter recently announced that it will livestream look-ins for MLB postseason games, making it the only social media platform to officially stream live look-ins during the playoffs. Official Twitter accounts from MLB, Blecher Report, ESPN and MLB on Fox will stream live look-ins, and MLB Network will provide shoulder programming.

This news comes as the MLB conversation has increased on Twitter. The social media platform announced that the New York Yankees is the most mentioned team during the 2022 season followed by the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox. Twitter also related new hashtags for Aaron Judge and Albert Pujols as both players were chasing history. Judge broke the American League single-season record for home runs (62), and Pujols reached the 700 career home run mark, making him the fourth person in MLB history to reach that mark.

The MLB made changes to the playoffs this year. The postseason has been expanded to 12 teams with six teams from each league and the top two teams from each receiving a bye in the wild-card round. Twitter will likely be talking about the Seattle Mariners as they are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2001. They will take on the Toronto Blue Jays and the American League Wild Card series.

"It's a very close-knit team, and it feels almost like a college team, an amateur team," Mariners manager Scott Servais said, per MLB.com. "Not particularly a big league team, guys making a lot of money and just out collecting a paycheck. That's not what this group is about. It's fun to come to the ballpark every day because they're focused on one thing and that's, 'What's it going to take to win the game tonight?'"

The defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves are back to defend their title after winning the NL East for the first consecutive season. They have a bye this weekend and will start their title defense on Tuesday in the National League Divisional Series. "It's just a long season and it's about how some teams handle it and come out of it," Braves manager Brian Snitker said, per MLB.com. "These guys did. I think they're excited to get some time off and I think they're going to be really excited to ramp this up come Tuesday."