Dodgers' Trevor Bauer Hit With One of Longest MLB Suspensions in History Over Sexual Assault Case

Trevor Bauer was just hit with a major suspension. On Friday, the MLB announced that the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher has been suspended for 324 games (two full seasons) for his sexual assault case. It is the most severe punishment handed out under the league's domestic violence policy, according to ESPN. Bauer released a statement that said he will appeal the suspension.

"In the strongest possible terms, I deny committing any violation of the league's domestic violence and sexual assault policy," Bauer's statement read. I am appealing this action and expect to prevail. As we have throughout this process, my representatives and I respect the confidentiality of the proceedings."

Bauer is accused of sexual assault by a San Diego woman who requested a restraining order and accused him of taking rough sex too far in two encounters last year. The restraining order was denied by a Los Angeles Judge and the L.A. District Attorney's Office declined to file criminal charges. Shortly after MLB announced the suspension, the Dodgers released a statement.

"Today, we were informed that MLB has concluded its investigation into allegations that have been made against Trevor Bauer, and the Commissioner has issued his decision regarding discipline," the Dodgers said. "The Dodgers organization takes all allegations of this nature very seriously and does not condone or excuse any acts of domestic violence or sexual assault. We've cooperated fully with MLB's investigation since it began, and we fully support MLB's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, and Child Abuse Policy, and the Commissioner's enforcement of the Policy. We understand that Trevor has the right to appeal the Commissioner's decision. Therefore, we will not comment further until the process is complete."

Bauer, 31, joined the Dodgers in 2021, signing a three-year, $102 million contract. He finished the season with an 8-5 record with a 2.59 ERA and 137 strikeouts before being placed on Administrative leave in July. Before joining the Dodgers, Bauer played for the Cincinnati Reds in 2019 and 2020. He had his best season in 2020, posting a 5-4 record with a 1.73 ERA while striking out 100 batters in a shortened 60-game season. He played for the Cleveland Indians (now Gladiators) from 2013 to 2019 and made his first All-Star team in 2018. Bauer started his MLB career in 2012 as a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.