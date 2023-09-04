Dodgers Pitcher Julio Urías Arrested in Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías was arrested on Sunday night for felony domestic violence in L.A., according to TMZ Sports. The details surrounding the arrest were not announced, but Urías was taken into custody in the area after 11 p.m. local time and was then transported to Los Angeles Police Department jail, where he was booked around 1 a.m. Bond was set at $50,000, and Urías posted bond after being behind bars for four hours.

This is not the first time Urías has been arrested for domestic violence. In May 2019, the starting pitcher was involved in an alleged incident at the Beverly Hills Mall in Beverly Hills. Urías was accused of pushing a woman, but the alleged victim told investigators she fell. Urías was not charged in the incident but was suspended 20 games by MLB for violating the league's Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.

Urías, 27, has been with the Dodgers since 2016. In his nearly eight years with the Dodgers, Urías has been selected to the All-MLB Second Team twice, led the National League (NL) in wins in 2021, led the NL in ERA in 2022 and helped the Dodgers win the World Series in 2020. Before the start of the 2023 season, Urías signed a one-year, $14.25 million contract and will be a free agent at the end of the year.

In a 2017 interview with ESPN, Urías talked about making the transition to playing in the United States after growing in up Mexico. "The truth is that I experienced this when I was 16, in 2013," he said during the interview. "It was difficult, mainly because of the language, which I am still learning, and second because of the food, which was very difficult. That year we got fatter. But now with those three, four [teammates] we have around here it's been a little easier for me. The same players who are here in the United States try to speak to me in Spanish and I try to speak to them in English, and broken as it is, this way we're always in communication. I believe it helps with your confidence."

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.