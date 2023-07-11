MLB All-Star Game 2023: Time, Channel and How to Watch

It's July, and that means the 2023 MLB season is at the halfway point. And before the second half can begin, some of baseball's best are getting together to play in the Midsummer Classic. The 2023 MLB All-Star game will take place on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park with the first pitch at 8 p.m. ET. The game will air on Fox and stream and the Fox Sports App.

The American League is looking to win its 10th consecutive All-Star game. The team is led by Los Angeles Angles pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani who has hit 32 home runs and has a 7-4 pitching record this year. The AL also features Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien, Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz, and Rangers shortstop Cory Seager.

One interesting storyline about Ohtani is this could be the last All-Star game for him in an Angeles uniform as he could be traded this year or sign with another team next season. "I've never been a free agent before, so I'm not sure how that's going to be," Ohtani said, per ESPN. "Like I said before, I'm focused on this season right now. I just want to do my best this year, try and get as many wins as possible and just do my best."

While the American League has won the last nine games, the National League features arguably the best player in baseball in Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. who recently became the first player in MLB history to hit 15 home runs and steal 30 bases in the first 70 games. Right now, Acuña has 21 home runs and 41 stolen bases, which means he could have close to 40 homers and 70 stolen bases when the 2023 season is said and done.

"On a daily basis, he always does something crazy," Braves pitcher and fellow All-Star Spencer Stirder said, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "His athleticism is something I've never seen before. If you're lucky enough to be in the weight room and he's warming up or doing a workout, the ease with which he can do any movement is pretty remarkable."

The NL team also includes Los Angeles first baseman (and former Brave) Freddie Freeman, St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado and Dodgers center fielder Mookie Betts. The Braves, who have the most win at the All-Star break with 60 have the most players taking part in the Midsummer Classic with eight.