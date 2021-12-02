MLB Fans Have Strong Reactions to League’s Lockout

Major League Baseball is now in a lockout. The league locked out its players for the first time since 1990 after both sides couldn’t agree to a new Collective Bargaining Agreement. This is the first lockout in over 30 years and the first work stoppage since the player’s strike in 1994-95.

“We believe that an offseason lockout is the best mechanism to protect the 2022 season,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred wrote in a letter to the fans. “We hope that the lockout will jumpstart the negotiations and get us to an agreement that will allow the season to start on time. This defensive lockout was necessary because the Players Association’s vision for Major League Baseball would threaten the ability of most teams to be competitive. It’s simply not a viable option. From the beginning, the MLBPA has been unwilling to move from their starting position, compromise, or collaborate on solutions.”

The lockout now means teams can’t make roster transactions such as releasing, signing and trading players. And if it lasts into March, the start of the 2022 season could be in jeopardy. Here’s a look at fans reacting to the news.

Yes?

One person replied: Yes!!!Hopefully the MLBPA holds out until MLB drops to 7 inning games and no extra innings.If ties work for NFL they’ll work for MLB.”

Removing from Website

Another person replied: “What is the point of all that. Negotiate in good faith. Don’t take you bat and ball and go home.”

No Missed Games

Katie Woo of The Athletic wrote: “Lockout strangeness has already begun. The MLB dot com site has been completely wiped out of any references to current players. This includes photos. Teams are also not permitted to use current player names in advertisements for ticket sales, merchandise, etc.”

Time to Scout

Podcaster and blogger Kenny King Jr. wrote: “MLB lockout?!?! NFL take notes, time to force out Goodell.”

All Season Long?

Another Reds fan replied: “I don’t know about this one. I’m a die-hard reds fan, but an even bigger baseball fan. What do I do when I can’t watch the reds? I watch whatever game is available.”

The Braves’ Fault?

‘One person wrote: “I’ll never understand how MLB loses fans to baseball for dispute in bargaining & fall into lockout but they keep electing the same goddamn asshats in Washington that have lockouts every day.”

Time to Call

And this person wrote: “I like the guy who complains about how much the players are getting paid but says he’s with the owners, who are likely getting paid exorbitant amounts as well. And for what?”