MLB Ballpark Catches Flak for Not Honoring Elderly Ex-Player's 'Lifetime Pass'

Baseball fans want after MLB for an incident that happened at Cheney Stadium, a minor league ballpark that is home to the Tacoma Rainers (an affiliate of the Seattle Mariners). Megan Range, the granddaughter of former MLB player Wes Stock, went to TikTok to post a video of her asking Stock questions about his MLB Lifetime Pass. He said that he's allowed to go to any MLB game for free for the rest of his life except for the playoffs and the World Series. But when tried to use the pass for the Rainers game, the people the Rainers denied him, leading to Rage asking MLB to help Stock. The video went viral as it has been viewed over nine million times.

In a follow-up video, Rage explained that they are not angry with MLB and said the ticket staff likely didn't know anything about the lifetime pass. She went on to say that a person from the Rainers reached out and offered tickets "whenever he needs them," and the reason she posted the viral video was to show everyone the pass since it's something not too many people have seen before. Stock hasn't had to use the pass for several years because he gets tickets sent to him from his friends who work for the Mariners. And in the caption of the follow-up video, Rage said "I wanted to say we had a great time!! Also wasn't expecting the first video to go so crazy."

Stock said the lifetime pass is given to those who have worked for MLB baseball for at least 10 years. For Stock, he was a player and coach for over 20 years and won two World Series as a coach for the Oakland Athletics in 1973 and 1974. He began his MLB career in 1959 as a relief pitcher for the Baltimore Orioles. Stock then joined the Kansas City Athletics in 1964 and was with the team until 1967. He became a pitching coach shortly after his playing career ended and also was a television broadcaster for the Mariners in 1982 and 1983.

Stock returned to coaching in 1984 as the Athletics' pitching coach, according to his bio. He was there for three seasons and returned in 1994 at the age of 60. In his pitching career, Stock won 27 games, lost 13 and registered a 3.60 ERA in 321 games.