MJF Threatens Restraining Order Against 'Stalker' Co-Worker During 'AEW Dynamite'

The interesting feud between MJF and Max Caster of The Acclaimed continues. On last week's episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF (Maxwell Jacob Friedman) was doing an interview with Renee Paquette as Caster secretly came into the locker room. And while Caster tried to give MJF a massage, the AEW World Champion told him to back off while calling him a "stalker." MJF also said that he would file a restraining order against Caster if he didn't stop.

Caster, 34, has been getting under MJF's skin for over a year. Back in July, Caster said MJF is his "boyfriend" when asked who his wrestling crush is. MJF threatened a restraining order against Caster last year and expressed his frustration with him while appearing on the Rasslin podcast in September 2022.

With a lot on his mind, the #AEW World Champion & #ROH World Tag Team Champion @The_MJF needs a helping hand from his tag team partner @AdamColePro.



Watch the 4th Anniversary of #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/7SmAhDUCMC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 5, 2023

"I detest Max Caster," MJF said, per Wrestling Inc. "Max Caster consistently makes sexual advancements on me online. He's always sexually harassing me. Megha Parekh, our lawyer, has not gotten to the bottom of it yet ... The Max Caster situation is really upsetting at this point."

Caster responded: "THANK YOU MJF for the nice words on the Rasslin' show! You are so HANDSOME! This isn't the first or last time you've given me a *RUB* SCISSOR ME, DADDY! ... MJF is such a supportive BF."

MJF, 27, won the AEW World title in November 2022 when he defeated Jon Moxley at Full Gear. He is currently the second-longest reining champion in AEW history with the first being Kenny Omega (346 days). MJF has teamed up with Adam Cole, and the two won the Ring of Honor (ROH) World Tag Team Championship in August.

In an interview with SiriusXM, MJF explained why he signed with AEW over WWE. "What I saw it as was an opportunity for me to make it something," MJF said. "I saw the opportunity to be the quarterback. I saw the opportunity to be the face of this promotion and I jumped on it."

MJF also showed gratitude towards Cody Rhodes for giving him the opportunity. He said: "I am thankful for that opportunity that he got me because if I didn't wrestle that match against Matt Cross in the opener of All In, I wouldn't have been offered a contract and I wouldn't have had interest from both the two major promotions at that time."