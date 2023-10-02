Edge Officially Quits WWE, Joins AEW

Edge is now "All Elite." On Sunday night, the WWE Hall of Fame made his All Elite Wrestling (AEW) debut as he appeared at AEW WrestleDream. Edge, who is going by his real name Adam Copeland, came out after the match between Christian Cage and Darby Allin. Cage, Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne attacked Allin and Sting, and as Copeland came out, it looked like he was going to join Cage and his crew. Instead, the 49-year-old hit Wayne with a chair and hit Luchasaurus with a spear.

Copeland comes to AEW after spending the last three years in WWE. Before that, Copeland was away from professional wrestling for nine years because he retired from competition due to injuries. Copleland's last match in WWE was on Aug. 18, defeating Sheamus on WWE SmackDown. His contract expired with the company in September.

"As some of you may now know, I'm no longer with WWE," Copeland wrote on social media. "My new home is AEW. I'm excited. Whole new roster. Some familiar faces that I wanted to work with again and a whole set of first ever matches. New challenges, and if you've followed my career, you know that's what I've always been driven by.

"But first and foremost I want to address my 25 years with WWE. I love WWE and appreciate everything the company did for me. Always have, always will. They put me on the map, gave me amazing opportunities and through hard work on both ends, I've been supplied with a wonderful life. Hell, WWE helped me meet the woman I'd start my family with. Sometimes relationships just grow apart and I feel the WWE and I have just outgrown each other. I wanted to do more. They didn't have much more for me to do. Simple as that. And that's ok. I'll still be watching and still be supporting all of my friends there."

Copeland is one of the most accomplished performers in WWE history. During his time with the company, Copeland won the WWE Championship four times, the World Heavyweight Championship seven times, the Intercontinental Championship five times, the Tag Team Championship 14 times and the WCW United States Championship. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012.