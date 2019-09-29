Mississippi State Football Fans Breath Sigh of Relief After Beloved Bulldog Mascot Is Hit During Play

Mississippi State mascot Jak the bulldog learned the hard way that sometimes football action cannot be contained by the gridiron lines. The dog was hit by an Auburn player Saturday night during the first quarter of the game. Thankfully, he is fine and fans let out a sigh of relief.

Auburn opened the game with a one-play drive, capped off with a 30-yard touchdown run by JaTarvious “Boobee” Whitlow. When Whitlow went into the end zone, his momentum carried him outside the lines and right into Jak and his handler. According to the Clarion Ledger, Jak was taken off the field after the crash.

Thankfully, Jak was not seriously hurt, as confirmed by his official Twitter page.

“Hey Bulldog Nation. Just want everyone to know I am fine!! I’m headed back out on the field now. Thanks for all the tweets and concerns. We love our fans!!!” the tweet read.

According to Sports Illustrated, Jak went back to the game in the second quarter, following a “FaceTime vet visit.”

Fans were really excited to hear that Jak is doing well.

Jak has been serving as “Bully,” the Bulldogs’ mascot, since April 2015. He is the 21st English Bulldog to serve as the university’s official mascot.

Unfortunately, the game did not well for the Bulldogs. Auburn easily won, 56-23.

Photo credit: Michael Chang/Getty Images