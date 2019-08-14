Man Dies After Taco Eating Contest at Minor League Baseball Game

A man who competing in a taco eating contest at a Minor League Baseball game in California has died according to The Fresno Bee. Dana Hutchings, 41, was rushed to a local hospital after collapsing during a taco eating contest at a Fresno Grizzlies game. According to the report, the cause of Hutchings’ death was not revealed, but an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

“We are devastated to learn that the fan that received medical attention following an event at Tuesday evening’s game has passed away,” Fresno Grizzlies President Derek Franks said in a news release.

“The Fresno Grizzlies extend our heartfelt prayers and condolences to the family of Mr. Hutchings. The safety and security of our fans is our highest priority. We will work closely with local authorities and provide any helpful information that is requested.”

The taco eating contest was part of the team’s promotion “Taco Tuesday” and they were also getting ready for the Taco Truck Throwdown on Saturday. When Hutchings collapsed, emergency technicians used the Heimlich maneuver and CPR before he was sent to the hospital.

This has not been the best week for the Grizzlies who only have a few more weeks until the season comes to an end. Former Grizzlies President John Carbray who was the one to bring baseball to the Fresno area passed away at the age of 80 over the weekend.

“John and Diane had a vision for this community to pursue a Triple-A franchise,” Franks said. “They are forever part of our history.

“We wouldn’t be here without their grit and determination to Fresno. We’re forever grateful for their efforts. This is obviously a very sad day for the Grizzlies organization and this community.”

Carbray founded the Grizzlies in 1998 and their best season was in 2015 when they won the Triple-A title. At that time, the Grizzlies were the affiliate of the Houston Astros who won the World Series in 2017. When the Grizzlies first arrived in 1998, they were the affiliate of the San Francisco Giants and they won three World Series from 2010-2014.

This year, the Grizzlies made the jump to the Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. Right now, the Nationals are in second place in the NL East and if the playoffs were to start today, the Nationals would be in as a wild card.