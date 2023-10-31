Minnesota Vikings Trade for Quarterback After Kirk Cousins' Injury

With Kirk Cousins out for the rest of the 2023 NFL season, the Minnesota Vikings made a trade for a veteran quarterback. According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Arizona Cardinals traded Josh Dobbs and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Vikings in exchange for a 2024 sixth-rounder. The trade comes after the Vikings announced Cousins suffered a torn Achilles in the game against the Green Bay Packers.

The Vikings made the move for a push toward the playoffs. The team is currently 4-4 after winning its last three games and would make the playoffs if it started today. Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell told SiriusXM on Tuesday that Dobbs could play on Sunday when the team takes on the Atlanta Falcons. However, it's likely rookie QB Jaren Hall could get the start.

This is the second time this year Dobbs has been traded. One reason the Cardinals were willing to trade Dobbs is Kyler Murray is making his way back with the team after suffering a knee injury in December. Dobbs played in nine games with the Cardinals and threw for 1,569 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions. Before the season, Dobbs was a member of the Cleveland Browns after signing with the team in March. The Browns traded Dobbs to the Cardinals in August.

In 2017, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Dobbs in the fourth round of the draft. He has bounced around in the league, spending with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions and Tennessee Titans while also having additional stints with the Steelers and Browns.

"First and foremost, I think a guy that's been playing, the experience that he's had helping that Arizona team move the football the way they have, and compete in a lot of games against some really good opponents," O'Connell said, per Sports Illustrated. "I've always been a fan of the combination of his skillset, from a standpoint of being able to provide some athleticism, make some plays in the pocket and outside the pocket. I think he's a very intelligent guy which gives us the opportunity to get him in here, in a short amount of time, and try to prepare him for any snaps, when that may occur."