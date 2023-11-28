Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins Under Scrutiny for Aligning Himself With Anti-LGBTQ Organization

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is taking heat for appearing in a video expressing support for Focus On The Family, an organization that is anti-LGBTQ, according to OutSports. In the video, Cousins is speaking with Ken Windebank, the chief operating officer for Focus on The Family, about his faith and commitment to marriage, among other topics. Cousins doesn't condemn transgender people or same-sex marriages but praises the organization's teaching which includes an anti-LGBTQ policy. Neither Cousins nor the Vikings have commented on the video.

Focus on The Family was founded in 1977 by James Dobson and is known for lobbying against LGBTQ rights. When it comes to marriage, the group says it's "a sacred covenant designed by God to model the love of Christ for His people and to serve both the public and private good as the basic building block of human civilization. Marriage is intended by God to be a thriving, lifelong relationship between a man and a woman enduring through trials, sickness, financial crises and emotional stresses. Therefore, Christians are called to affirm and proclaim God's marriage design and to minister in Christ's name to those who suffer the consequences of its brokenness."

Cousins, 35, has been the quarterback of the Vikings since 2018. He joined the team after spending his first six seasons with the Washington Commanders. In his career, Cousins has been named to the Pro Bowl four times and led the NFL in completion percentage in 2015. Cousins played in eight games this year before tearing his Achilles tendon in October.

Earlier this month, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell spoke to reporters about Cousins' new role with the team. "He knows our offense. He knows it as well as any of us, pretty much. Whether he is watching some third downs or first and second downs trying to find a good look for an explosive or a keeper play-pass – it is kind of similar to our normal dialogue of Monday and Tuesday," O'Connell said, per the Vikings' official website. "And as he gets into his tape study, I just asked him, 'I just want you to be involved. I just want you to be around our team. Be around.' He is going to start traveling when he gets cleared to do that. I think it will be a huge bonus for everybody to have him around."