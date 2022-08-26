Minnesota Timberwolves Player Taurean Prince Arrested in Miami

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince was arrested in Miami on Thursday night, according to TMZ Sports. Police documents obtained by TMZ Sports said that Prince is currently being held on no bond due to a charge involving "dangerous drugs." Prince's rep, Cathy Cardenas, told TMZ Sports the warrant was related to a traffic stop back in May when police found marijuana in his car.

The Timberwolves issued a statement saying they are "aware of the alleged report regarding Taurean Prince and are in the process of gathering more information." According to the Miami Herald, Prince will be released on a $2,500 bond. Prince's lawyer, David Weinstein said the charge was already being dismissed in Texas and Prince was unaware that police filed the warrant.

"If he had known warrant existed, he would have surrendered," Weinstein told Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer. Prince, 28, was traded to the Timberwolves in August 2021. In his first season in Minnesota, Prince played in 69 games and averaged 7.3 points and 2.5 rebounds per contest. He began his NBA career in 2016 when he was selected by the Utah Jazz in the first round of the NBA Draft. Shortly after the draft, Prince was traded to the Atlanta Hawks in a three-team deal that also included the Indiana Pacers. He was with the Hawks for three seasons and his best year was 2017-18 when he averaged 14.1 points, 2.6 assists, 4.7 rebounds and one steal per game.

In a 2019 interview, Prince talked about the challenges he has faced in the NBA. "Probably not playing right off the bat my rookie year was tough," he said. "I just continued to work hard, show my work ethic and eventually I got to start during the playoffs that same season, it was a blessing in disguise."

Prince also revealed the best advice he received while playing in the league. "Don't listen to the outside critics, they're always going to be there from the time you start till the moment you retire, so just worry about you, your team, and the people around you that keep you going," he said. In 2019, Prince was traded to the Brooklyn Nets. He was there for a season and a half before being sent to the Cleveland Cavaliers in January 2021.