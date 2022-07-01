Miles Bridges Wife Shares Photos of Injuries After Alleged Domestic Violence Attack

Mychelle Johnson, the mother of Charlotte Hornets star Miles Bridges' two children, is sharing graphic images and details of the injuries she says she suffered at the hands of the NBA forward. In a lengthy Instagram post, Johnson says she sustained a fractured nose and wrist, a severe concussion and more. Johnson says their two children were present during the attack. TMZ Sports was the first to report that Bridges was arrested for felony domestic violence. Johnson alleges they got in an argument that turned physical, with him as the aggressor. He was arrested and released on $130,000 bond. A court date is set for July 20 on the matter. The LAPD posted on Twitter that the sports star was arrested for "intimate partner violence with injury."

According to Mychelle, Bridges choked her until she went to sleep and in the process, he tore muscles in her neck in the process. The photos she posted show various marks and bruises on different parts of her body, including her face, arms, legs, neck, hands, ears, wrists, and back. In the same post, she shared what appeared to be medical forms from the emergency room of her exam. The diagnosis listed on the forms state: "Adult victim of physical abuse by male partner."

The form explains that Johnson suffered "Assault by strangulation, brain concussion, closed fracture of the nasal bone, contusion of rib, multiple bruises, strain of neck muscle."

In the post, she writes: "I don't need sympathy. I just don't want this happening to anyone else, I just want this person to get help, my kids deserve better." She also posted a video where their son recounts the alleged attack.

The two began dating around 2016. There are reports the couple is married, but it's unconfirmed. Bridges hasn't spoken about the incident.

The Charlotte Hornets released a statement. They say the team is aware of the situation and gathering information.