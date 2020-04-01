Mike Francesa Slams Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Plan: ‘Don’t Give Me My Pillow Guy’ When ‘People Are Dying in Queens’

Longtime New York sports radio host Mike Francesa has had enough of President Donald Trump when it comes to his coronavirus plan. The WFAN host recently ranted about Trump, who brought in the CEO of My Pillow to show his appreciation for his work in the fight against COVID-19. Francesa was also wondering why doesn’t Trump carry more responsibility in terms of getting ventilators to hospitals.

“We here know this isn’t right,” Francesa said. “You get the guys in the metropolitan area and ask the cops in New York if it’s right, right now. Ask the firemen in New York who are answering those police calls, answering those ambulance calls if it’s right, right now. Ask the nurses and the doctors in the hospital if it’s right, right now. They know it’s not. They don’t have the supplies they need. So don’t give me the My Pillow guy doing a song and dance up here on a Monday afternoon when people are dying in Queens!”

WHOA — NY sports radio legend Mike Francesa breaks with Trump to go in on the government’s covid-19 response & today’s presser: “Don’t give me the MyPillow guy doing a song and dance… when people are dying in Queens.”pic.twitter.com/QeVvSyTTfx — j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) March 31, 2020

The U.S. has more cases of coronavirus than any other country in the world. New York has been hit the hardest as there are 67,384 confirmed cases and 1,342 deaths as of Tuesday morning, according to The Guardian. Francesa wants Trump to do more because he’s tired of people in his community dying of coronavirus.

“That’s what’s wrong here,” he said. “There’s a disconnect. We’re watching one thing happen in our city on the 11 o’clock news every night. We’re watching people die and now we know people who die. And we’re not seeing one or two people die now in the neighborhood. We’re seeing them die by the 10s and the 20s every day. They’re bringing people out of a hospital in Queens in body bags, five minutes from where he grew up.

He continued: “Get the stuff made! Get the stuff where it needs to go and get the boots on the ground. Treat this like the crisis it is. And how can you have a scoreboard that says 2,000 people have died, and tell us it’s OK if another 198,000 die, that’s a good job. How is that a good job in our country? It’s a good job if nobody else dies. Not if another 198,000 people die. So now 200,000 people are disposable?”

Trump has extended the social distancing guideline until the end of April in order to help stop the spread. He’s looking to public places to open, as well as people getting back to work on June 1.