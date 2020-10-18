Mike Fisher Reveals His Not-So-Guilty Pleasure and More as He Joins Carrie Underwood's fit52 App as New Trainer

✖

Former NHL player Mike Fisher is the newest trainer on Carrie Underwood's Fit52 app. As the new trainer, he first had to answer questions to introduce himself to users. One such example was Fisher providing his "not so guilty pleasure."

As the former hockey player explained, his not so guilty pleasure is ice cream. The tasty dessert is a common choice for many athletes and casual fitness enthusiasts alike, to the point that several opt to eat a pint the night after a difficult training session. Although one fellow hockey player in Jarret Stoll is very fond of gummy bears, M&Ms and jumbo-sized candy bars. His wife Erin Andrews showcased this love during a recent tour of her refrigerator.

In addition to discussing his enjoyment of ice cream, Fisher also revealed that "hunting, fishing, and being in God’s creation" fuels his soul. He also said that Underwood is his motivation to "stay the path" and continue being active. Finally, Fisher detailed some of his favorite workout tunes.

The Fit52 website provided an embed showing Fisher's workout playlist. He had a healthy mix of tunes, including "The Champion" by Underwood and Ludacris. Other artists included were Metallica, Thousand Foot Krutch, P.O.D. and Disturbed.

"We have a new trainer in town! He is strong, handsome," Underwood announced in August. "He is a former professional athlete. He is my husband! His name is Mike Fisher, and he's gonna be working out with us now on the fit52 app. He's gonna have his own path, Mike's Path, and I can't wait for you guys to try it.

"This is super exciting news," Underwood continued in her announcement video. "He has been working out with me, basically since the beginning of fit52's conception, and I was super excited and surprised at how much he loved doing the app with me. So, here we go, you didn't ask for it, but you got it. Mike's Path coming soon."

Unlike other workout programs, the Fit52 app has different paths for each user. Some can choose to follow Underwood's path while others can go with Fisher's. Each path offers different workouts based on the respective trainers, many of which involve varying push-ups and different sizes of dumbbells.

While Fisher's path is now available on the Fit52 app, he had to get in some prep work before the launch. He did so by following Underwood's path and posting the results on Instagram. Fisher found success at times but failed to beat his wife's time during other workouts.