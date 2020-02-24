Carrie Underwood Attends Hockey Game With Husband Mike Fisher While Joking He Needs a Job

Is former Nashville Predators captain, Mike Fisher ready to head back on the ice? After a sweet date night out, the former NHL star’s wife, Carrie Underwood is sure hoping so! In a snapshot shared to her Instagram Saturday night, the country megastar is all smiles alongside her husband of almost 10 years while taking in a game last night of the Predators versus the Columbus Blue Jackets, and teased how Fisher needed a job.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Feb 22, 2020 at 8:02pm PST

“Good to be back at a [Nashville Predators] game!” she enthused in the caption. “Way to pull out the win, guys! Didn’t realize how much I missed it. Think I can talk the hubby into coming back for one more round?”

She concluded her funny caption alongside a string of hashtags, including, “Let’s go Predators,” “Unretired again,” “fang fingers” per her clawed gesture in the photograph, and the winning tag: “my husband needs a job.”

Social media chimed in to the hilarious message, with many taking to the comments section of both her Instagram post and Twitter, where she also shared the snapshot.

“He’s probably in shape for it,” contemplated one fan on Twitter. “But the contents of [Mike Fisher’s] mind could be of more use that his hands (they’re for holding on to you and the babies). Coach Mike?”

“Bring Mike back to play for the preds one last time,” one fan tweeted.

“Pimpin out your hubby to work again,” added a fan via Instagram alongside a laughing with tears emoji.

“I like the ‘my husband needs a job’ hashtag,” added another with the rolling on the floor emoji and a raised hand emoji.

Last month, Underwood shared how she and Fisher prioritize time with each other every day in light of her busy schedule, which includes music, touring and a new book set to release in just days. The 36-year-old, who shares 4-year-old Isaiah and 1-year-old Jacob with Fisher, sticks to a strict 8 p.m. bedtime with her sons, which allows her time to hang out with him after the boys are in bed.

“I put the kids down and we sit and watch Investigation Discovery or something and drink wine,” Underwood told Parade this past January. “It’s all my life. It all flows and goes together.”

She might end her day with wine, but she starts each day with two things: exercise and coffee. “I do need to work out and my husband does know that I need that in my life,” she acknowledged. “Even if it’s just a short workout in the morning, he’s like, ‘Oh I know you’re happier when you work out,’ and I’m like, ‘I know!’”

As the kind of “personality” that likes to feel as if she’s accomplished something, Underwood adds how working out puts her in a “better mood” or the rest of the day.

Photo credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images