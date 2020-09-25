UFC Star Michelle Waterson Addresses How Much Longer She'll Compete, Hopes for Being in a Marvel Movie (Exclusive)

✖

Michelle Waterson is a UFC veteran who's still in the prime of her career. However, she knows that she won't be able to compete forever, and she wants to do one more thing before she considers calling it a career. PopCulture.com caught up with the 34-year old fighter, and her goal is to win a UFC championship before she retires.

"I'm very blessed to be able to still be competing," Waterson said exclusively to PopCulture.com. "I've been competing professionally for over 13 years. I'm still in my prime. I'm still learning and growing. As long I still have the passion and hunger to do so, I will. But I understand fighting is a short-lived career. I'm going to give myself a couple more years to try to get that belt. That's the plan, which is to get the belt and to come home satisfied."

Waterson, who has been keeping hydrated with BODYARMOR, earned a big win over Angela Hill at UFC Vegas 10 earlier this month, which gets her closer to a title shot. But along with becoming a champion, Waterson is looking to do other things outside MMA. She has appeared on various TV Shows such as American Ninja Warrior, Bully Beatdown, and Fight Girls. She has also appeared in films such as MacGruber and Jackie. Waterson would love to get back into to TV and film world, specifically the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"I've always been an action geek growing up," she said. "My daughter is a huge Marvel fan. I'd love to be able to be in a Marvel movie and my daughter be like, 'my mom's a superhero.'" Waterson also explained why she enjoys getting TV and film roles.

"What I love about it is the ability to tell a story, to step into somebody else's shoes and become somebody else and tell a story and inspire," Waterson said. "But what I'm doing now is telling my own individual, personal story. When you get into acting, I think it's cool because you could be telling the story from a bad guy's point of view or just step into somebody else's world and see our world through a different lens. I love the challenge that it provides."

Waterson in a Marvel film would make her daughter happy, but she is already her No. 1 fan. The Colorado native talked about being a mom while competing in UFC and how her daughter has been by her side for every fight.

"My daughter is such an amazing young lady," Waterson said. "She never ceases to amaze me, and every time I talk about her, I get all teary-eyed just because she's been along for the ride since Day 1... She leaves me little notes where there would be surprises for me to find. It's just so heartwarming to know she's my biggest fan. It doesn't go unnoticed. These are the things that when I'm done fighting that I'll be like how great of a memory it was to be able to go through this journey with my daughter."