Michael Vick Tries to Prove He’s ‘Still Got It’ With Driveway Display, Teases Comeback

Michael Vick hasn’t played in an NFL game in nearly five years. However, could he be making his way back to the league? Recently, the former Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback took to Instagram to show off his skills on a driveway. In the video, Vick displays his drop back and in the post, Vick wrote: “I think I still got it!! What y’all think?”

Fans flooded Vick’s comments section, requesting him to return to the NFL.

“Yessssssssss come back!!!!!!! Philadelphia Eagles‼️” one fan wrote.

“Big bro if you wanted to I know you could still win games in this league!!!” another added.

“Come back to the Falcons,” wrote another fan.

“Imagine coming back and playing bruh I’d love to see you play again,” echoed another.

At 39 years old, it’s unlikely Vick is coming back to the NFL. However, with quarterbacks like Tom Brady and Drew Brees playing into their 40s, it isn’t out of the question for teams to take a look at Vick and see if he’s still in shape. The question is would the Falcons or Eagles take him back?

When it comes to the Falcons, they have a franchise quarterback in Matt Ryan. He took over in 2008 as he was selected by the team No. 3 overall in the draft. Ryan was taking over for Vick and he didn’t disappoint as he was named Rookie of the Year and led the team to the playoffs. Ryan was named MVP in 2016 and led the Falcons to the Super Bowl.

As for the Eagles, they have a franchise quarterback in Carson Wentz but has dealt with injuries over the years. In 2019, Wentz led the Eagles to the NFC East crown, but suffered a concussion in the wild-card round of the playoffs this past weekend. Wentz is a talented quarterback, but for some reason, a few Eagles fans aren’t sold on him.

Vick will go down as one of the most exciting players in NFL history. He was named to the Pro Bowl four times and he was the first quarterback in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season. He currently holds the record for most career rushing yards for a quarterback with 6,109. He led the Falcons to the NFC Championship game in 2004.