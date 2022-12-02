Michael Vick to Produce Docuseries About Black NFL Quarterbacks

Michael Vick is taking a closer look at Black quarterbacks in the NFL. According to Variety, the former Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback will be featured in an eight-part documentary series on the evolution of Black quarterbacks and will talk to current players and coaches including Patrick Mahomes, Cam Newton, Tony Dungy, Andy Reid and Doug Williams. Vick, an executive producer on the docuseries, will also speak to celebrities, journalists and public figures about their thoughts on Black QBs in football.

"I'm excited to be a part of this project because as a kid, I just wanted to have a shot at playing in the National Football League. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be the first African American quarterback drafted #1. I know that was a big step for us in society," Vick said in a statement. "I was always told that I revolutionized the quarterback position, but I also like to give credit to the ones who I idolized as a kid and who paved the way like Randall Cunningham, Steve McNair and Donovan McNabb. When you look at the evolution of the Black quarterback, it's because of the people that came before us. And now, I'm thankful for the dual threat concept that has changed the game for the better."

The docuseries will be co-produced by SMAC Productions and Fubo Studios while FredAnthony Smith, vice president of non-scripted at SMAC Entertainment, will direct the series. "The story of the evolution of the Black quarterback is the story of how a group of men fought for the chance to play a position, revolutionized the game, and impacted and shaped culture off the field," Smith said. "I couldn't think of a better guide to take us on this journey than Michael Vick, someone who grew up watching so many of the groundbreakers of the 80s and 90s, and who himself has inspired so many of today's greatest players."

Vick played in the NFL from 2001-2006 and from 2009-2015. He spent the 2007 and 2008 seasons suspended from the NFL and in prison for his involvement in dog fighting ring. In his career, Vick was selected to the Pro Bowl four times and was named Comeback Player of the Year in 2010. He holds the NFL record for yards per carry (7.0) and career rushing yards by a quarterback (6,109).