Michael Strahan Seemingly Blasts Skip Bayless for 'Inhumane' Tweet After Damar Hamlin's Collapse

Michael Strahan may have taken a shot at Skip Bayless for his tweet on Damar Hamlin. The former NFL star and Fox Sports NFL analyst recently talked about Hamlin on Fox NFL Sunday this past weekend and called out an individual for something that was said after Hamlin collapsed during the Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game on Monday night.

"You spoke about humanity, but there were things done here, by someone here at this network, that were inhumane," Strahan said, per PEOPLE. "I'm sorry to take this route, but I just felt like sensible people and sensible human beings have a heart. They understand that your words and what you say really have an impact on that young man's family."

Michael Strahan made sure to say this when talking on FOX about Damar Hamlin: “There were things done here, by somebody at this network, that were inhumane. Sensible human beings have a heart..."pic.twitter.com/H2oiE7SMKv — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 8, 2023

After Hamlin collapsed, Bayless tweeted, "No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game — but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome … which suddenly seems so irrelevant." The tweet was panned by fans and NFL players due to the timing of the situation. It also led to a heated exchange between Bayless and Shannon Sharpe on the FS1 show Undisputed on Wednesday.

"For sensible people like us here, to say that it didn't affect anybody at this network, nobody at this network minded — that's a lie," Strahan continued. "Obviously didn't talk to us. Because it matters to us and it matters to any sensible human being that this young man's life was bigger than any football game."

The good news is Hamlin is recovering and was released from the hospital on Monday. The 24-year-old safety still has more recovery work to do, but he can now receive treatment in Buffalo. "Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love on my heart," Hamlin wrote on Twitter. Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling. The same love you all have shown me is the same love that I plan to put back into the world n more. Bigger than football!"

In a follow-up tweet, Hamlin wrote: "Grateful for the awesome care I received at UCMC. Happy to be back in Buffalo. The docs and nurses at Buffalo General have already made me feel at home!"