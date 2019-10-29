Michael Strahan Posts Rare Selfie With His Daughter on Instagram

Former NFL defensive end and current co-host of Good Morning America and FOX NFL Sunday, Michael Strahan may very well be one of the most famous figures on television, but he isn’t keen on shining a light into his private life. However, he recently provided a brief glimpse of it on Instagram, in honor of Throwback Thursday, sharing a selfie that showed his oldest child.

The photo, which was taken in London, included Strahan, his daughter, Tanita, and his nephew, C.J. Strahan. The trio had taken a vacation to London and were enjoying taking in the sights of the city.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“#tbt to an incredible vacation in #London,” Strahan wrote in the caption. “Great time kickin’ it with my oldest child, @tanitaa.st and nephew, @cjstrahan.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by michaelstrahan (@michaelstrahan) on Oct 10, 2019 at 9:46am PDT

As his Instagram account shows, Strahan generally leans toward posting photos from his various jobs. He has provided behind the scenes looks of the NFL show, as well as glimpses into his diet and gym routine. There are even some photos posted that show him during his time with the New York Jets, including a sack of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in the Super Bowl.

Strahan has four children, Tanita, Michael Jr., Sophia and Isabella. He shares joint custody of twins Sophia and Isabella with his ex-wife Jean Muggli, who he was married to for seven years. Strahan and his other ex-wife, Wanda Hutchins, are the parents of Tanita and Michael Jr. They were divorced in 1996 after four years of marriage.

“My kids give me strength,” Michael said to People in 2016. “I love being with the kids. To me it’s all about family, now more than anything.”

According to TMZ, Strahan and Muggli are currently embroiled in a battle over underpaid child support and equestrian fees. The former NFL defender allegedly owes more than $500,000 due to his portion of the horseback riding bills for Sophia and Isabella. Muggli is seeking $321,654 for child support while citing a lack of adjustments for the cost of living. Strahan had been paying $18,000 per month in support but the amount was reduced to $13,000 following his retirement from the NFL.

The pair recently met in a Manhattan court to discuss the lawsuit. A second date has been set for November, at which point the financial aspects of the settlement will likely be discussed.

(Photo Credit: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty)