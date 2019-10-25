Michael Strahan: His Journey From New York Giants Great to ‘Good Morning America’ Personality

Michael Strahan has done something that very few people in history have done. After putting together a Hall of Fame career in the NFL, Strahan has transitioned into one of the most popular personalities on TV. In fact, one could argue his TV career is more successful than what he did on the football field.

Most sports fans know Strahan as one fo the best pass rushers to ever play the game. He recorded 141.5 sacks in his career and that ranks No. 6 on the all-time list. Strahan also holds the single-season sack record and he won a Super Bowl during his final season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

From there, Strahan became one of the co-hosts of the NFL pregame show, Fox NFL Sunday. He also was a co-host on the morning show Live with Kelly and Michael and he currently is a co-host on Good Morning America and GMA: Strahan, Sara and Keke. So its clear Strahan might be busier now than when he was playing football.

Here’s a look at Strahan’s journey from Giants star to TV all-star.

Being Drafted

Strahan was drafted in the second round by the Giants in 1993 after having a standout career at Texas Southern. He did not make a big impact his rookie season, playing nine games and recording three tackles and one sack. However, Strahan would improve each year and it would lead to a season where everyone got to know him.

Breakout Year

In 1997, Strahan showed why the Giants took a chance on him, registering 68 tackles and 14 sacks. He was named to his first Pro Bowl and he was also named to the All-Pro First Team. That year would be the beginning of a run that would lead to a historic season.

Making History in 2001

2001 was a season to remember for Strahan as he recorded 22.5 sacks to break the single-season record. Strahan did not record at least half a sack in just three games that season and he posted at least two sacks in five contests. He was named to the All-Pro First Team and was named Defensive Player of the Year.

Super Bowl Champion

In his final year in the NFL, Strahan was able to help the Giants win the Super Bowl by taking down the undefeated New England Patriots. Strahan stood out in the game too as he posted three tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack.

‘Fox NFL Sunday’

Once Strahan retired from the NFL, he joined Fox Sports to be a co-host of the pregame show, Fox NFL Sunday. Along with Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, and Jimmy Johnson, Strahan has gotten fans ready for NFL action the last 12 seasons.

‘Live with Kelly and Michael ‘

When it comes to Strahan’s television career, he earned a huge break in 2012 when he became the co-host of Live with Kelly and Michael along with Kelly Ripa. Ratings increased once Strahan came on board and he won two Daytime Emmys for his work. He left the show in 2016 to be a co-host on Good Morning America.

‘Good Morning America’

Since 2016, Strahan has been waking up the country as part of the GMA team. He has had the opportunity to report news and interview celebrities which has also led to him being on the spinoff GMA show, Strahan, Sara and Keke. So things don’t seem to be slowing down for Strahan and it’s only a matter of time for him to take his TV skills to new heights.