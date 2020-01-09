Michael Strahan Calls ‘Jeopardy’ Host Alex Trebek His ‘Hero’ After Sit-Down Interview

Michael Strahan had the opportunity to interview Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek and his wife, Jean, and he left the interview more inspired than ever before. On Instagram, the Pro Football Hall of Famer and co-host of Good Morning America went to Instagram and posted a photo of him with Trebek. In the caption, Strahan wrote: “It was a true honor to sit down with Alex Trebek and his wife, Jean. Alex is a fighter and a hero to so many, including myself. Thank you Alex and Jean for sharing your story.”

A number of Instagram users commented on Strahan’s post by sending messages to Trebek. One fan wrote: “God Bless you both for Mr. Trebek, our family dinner guest every night. We always have a chair and plate for you.”

“He looks good now and prayers are coming for him that he is going to be well soon,” another fan wrote.

“Will be watching Tonight,” a third Instagram user wrote. “Michael I am glad you got the honor to sit down with Alex and his wife. He is so inspiring. Prayers to him and his family. He is truly a true Hero he is my hero as well as everyone’s Hero.”

Trebek announced he’s battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer back in March. He’s still going on strong when it comes to hosting the long-running game show, but he told Strahan he has prepared when he has to leave Jeopardy! because of his health.

“It’ll be a significant moment for me,” he said. “But I’ve kind of, in my mind, rehearsed it already, and what I would do on that day is tell the director, ‘Time the show down to leave me 30 seconds at the end. That’s all I want.’ And I will say my goodbyes and I will tell people, ‘Don’t ask me who’s going to replace me because I have no say whatsoever. But I’m sure that if you give them the same love and attention and respect that you have shown me…then they will be a success and the show will continue being a success. And until we meet again, God bless you and goodbye.’”

Trebek can currently be seen on the ABC Special Jeopardy! The Greatest of All-Time where three competitors – James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter – compete for the GOAT title and $1 million.