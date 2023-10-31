Philadelphia 76ers to Trade NBA Superstar James Harden

James Harden is on the move again. According to ESPN, the Philadelphia 76ers are trading the NBA superstar the Los Angeles Clippers in a blockbuster deal. The Clippers will get Harden, P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrusev, while the 76ers will receive Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, Nic Batum, KJ Martin, a 2028 unprotected first-round draft pick, two second-round picks, a 2029 pick swap and an additional first-round pick from the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Clippers are sending a 2027 first-round pick swap to Oklahoma City, which clears the way for the Thunder to move a protected first-round pick to the 76ers. Los Angeles is also sending a 2024 and 2029 second-round pick to the 76ers.

With Harden now joining the Clippers, he will be playing with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook, who played with Harden on the Thunder and the Houston Rockets. The 76ers and Clippers have been in talks to trade Harden since July and got a deal done late Monday night.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojranowski on James Harden to the Clippers:



“He’s playing for his future in the league.”



(via @wojespn, https://t.co/tJcxkUjldQ) pic.twitter.com/1ZGam1iwGo — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) October 31, 2023

Sources told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne that Harden is "ecstatic" to be joining the Clippers. It's possible, Harden will attend Tuesday night's Clippers home game against the Orlando Magic. Harden requested a trade out of the 76ers in June when he opted into his $35.6 million player option from this season.

In August, Harden, 34, called out 76ers president Daryl Morey and said he won't play for the team as long as he's there. "Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of," Harden said at an Adidas media event in China, per ESPN. "Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of."

Harden did not play a game for the 76ers this year but was on the bench with his teammates during Sunday's game. The Clippers will be Harden's fifth NBA team, and it's the fourth time he's been traded. He began his NBA career in 2009 when he was selected No. 3 overall by the Thunder. Harden was then traded to the Houston Rockets in 2012 and would be with the team until 2021. He was then sent to the Brooklyn Nets for the 2021-22 season before he was traded to the 76ers in 2022. In his career, Harden has been named an NBA All-Star 10 times, won the Sixth Man of the Year Award in 2012 and was named NBA MVP in 2018.