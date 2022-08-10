Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans Make Interesting Trade Before 2022 Season

The Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans made an interesting trade as the 2022 preseason begins and the regular season starts next month. The Dolphins announced they have acquired a 2023 sixth-round pick from Houston in exchange for tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 seventh-round pick. As mentioned by CBS Sports, trades like this are made during the NFL Draft when teams are in the later rounds. Shaheen was behind four Dolphins tight ends on the depth chart and was set to make $2 million with the team this season.

While speaking to the media, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel talked about the trade and their depth at the tight end position. "Everything in NFL training camps, I've always thought it was kind of funny," McDaniel said. "Like, general managers are working day in and day out while the rosters stay the same, so different opportunities come across your board and Chris (Grier) is outstanding about communicating and talking with a bunch of general managers about everything and the bottom line was to Adam Shaheen's credit – he's a well-thought-of NFL player as he should be – and to our tight end room's credit, we thought that we could afford investing in the future draft capital because we felt pretty good about the position as well. So the nature of trades, both sides end up having an advantageous situation."

The newest TE on the Houston Texans: Adam Shaheen! pic.twitter.com/OAKgOpm2wK — Drew (@IndepthTexans) August 9, 2022

Texans head coach Lovie Smith is happy to have Shaheen on the team. "The tight end position we feel like we need more bodies and more guys that — we have some move guys, but we're looking for some kind of wise, in-line tight ends that can also catch the ball a little bit, too, and we feel like Adam (Shaheen) will give us that," Smith said. "We know a little bit about him, and he was available. Just know guys, Nick (Caserio) and the crew, we're constantly looking at guys that might be available to add to the mix."

Shaheen, 27, was selected in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. He spent three seasons with the Bears before being traded to the Dolphins before the 2020 season. In his career, Shaheen has caught 50 passes for 509 yards and seven touchdowns.